In what was setting up to be an early lock for Fight of the Night at UFC Fight Night 211, Daniel Santos ended the bout in devastating fashion. It wasn’t an easy win for Santos (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, but it’s one he is proud of. John Castaneda put Santos in trouble early with sharp strikes on the feet, and heavy ground and pound. The action was so much in favor of Castaneda (19-6 MMA, 2-2 UFC), the referee began to step in closer to monitor the action.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO