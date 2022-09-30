Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping Instructional Video

By Tim Binnall

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.

When the YouTuber later set about editing the video to be posted online, he was left positively bewildered by the weird vanishing man in the background. The lake where the scene was filmed is said to be the site of eerie paranormal activity such as sightings of mysterious balls of light and similar accounts of people on canoes who dematerialize in an instant. As such, many viewers online have suggested that the outdoorsman inadvertently filmed a ghost, while more skeptical observers have argued that the man merely appears to vanish due to the angle of the sunlight in the video. With that in mind, what do you make of the perplexing scene? Share your thoughts with us at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.