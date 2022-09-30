In Coast You Missed It 9/30/22

By Tim Binnall

Nostradamus, alien abductions, and lucid dreaming were among the fascinating topics explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about Nessie purists taking aim at webcam sightings, a feast served to ghosts in Thailand, and NASA's mission to redirect an asteroid. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

The alien abduction phenomenon took center stage on Sunday night's program as a trio of extraterrestrial experiencers shared their remarkable stories. Lauren Nalder talked about her multiple encounters with such otherworldly beings, which including a terrifying incident wherein she was taken aboard a craft and interrogated by a mantis-like creature. Fellow experiencer Alison joined her in the first half of the show and also recounted several abduction events that occurred throughout her childhood. In the latter half, Steve Aspin recalled how not only was he abducted by aliens, but that this was a familial trait which stretched at least as far back as his great-grandmother, who also experienced the eerie phenomenon.

This past week NASA completed the first-ever test of a planetary defense system wherein a craft smashed into an asteroid in the hopes of changing its trajectory. Known as the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the mission saw a probe barrel into the asteroid Dimorphos at a speed of 14,760 miles-per-hour, causing an enormous impact and destroying the spacecraft in the process. While hitting the target was a remarkable achievement, since it measures only 560 feet in diameter, it will take some time before astronomers know for sure if DART successfully shifted the asteroid's direction and, thus, proved that the concept often seen in the world of science fiction could actually be used to save humanity from suffering a fate similar to the dinosaurs.

The prophecies of Nostradamus continue to fascinate those who wonder what might unfold in the future and, on Tuesday night's program , John Hogue provided an update on his research into what the 16th-century seer as well as other famed mystics foretold. He observed that one worrisome element found in the soothsayer's iconic quatrains is what seems to be a description of nuclear war and what may be Russia's Sarmat missile. Citing the writings of Nostradamus, the prophet Matthias Stormberger, and Edgar Cayce, Hogue predicted that, in two years, we will see another great depression in America, a missile crisis in Taiwan, and war erupt between Israel and Iran.

Curious controversies surrounding a pair of classic paranormal topics made headlines this past week. First, Loch Ness Monster purists launched an online petition which called for suspected webcam sightings of the famed cryptid to be expunged from the official tally of reports as, they contend, these incidents are of such poor quality that they actually hinder the search for the legendary creature. Later in the week, a study on crop circles in England found that the phenomenon was responsible for a staggering $32,000 in lost profits for British farmers over the last five years and that just the unharvested wheat and barely destroyed by these formations could have produced a jaw-dropping 300,000 loaves of bread.

Intriguing new scientific studies suggest that two-way communication between a lucid dreamier and a waking person could be possible. On Thursday night's program , Karen Konkoly detailed these experiments, which are being conducted at the Paller Lab at Northwestern University, wherein people in REM sleep have been documented moving their eyes in correspondence to the answer to a simple math question presented by researchers. During her appearance, Konkoly also discussed other cutting-edge dream studies being done at the lab, including a program which has developed a way to induce lucid dreaming by way of a 20-minute recording which features a beeping sound.

By far the weirdest story of the week came by way of Thailand, where a pair of lottery winners credited ghosts for their good fortune and rewarded them with a lavish feast served at a graveyard . The couple's remarkable run of luck began shortly when they visited the cemetery in July and subsequently won the Thai lottery. Suspecting that the spirits somehow had a hand in them hitting the jackpot, they held a barbecue in their honor and then, amazingly, found that they had the winning numbers for a second time, bringing their total haul to a whopping $263,000. Understandably all the more thankful, the pair returned to the graveyard and presided over a $8,000 feast that was 'served' to the ghosts that reside there.

Coast Insiders can check out all this week's shows as well as the last seven years of C2C programs in our enormous archive. Not a Coast Insider yet? Sign up today .