Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
Death Investigation in the Area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester

At about 12:40 AM, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C11 (Dorchester), responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 38 Westville Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported the victim...
Juvenile Male in Custody Following Call for Person Shot in Dorchester

On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at about 9:34 am, Officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 60 Washington Street and subsequently arrested a 17 -year-old Juvenile male on weapons and assault charges. Upon arrival, Officers located a juvenile male suffering...
BPD Observes National Domestic Violence Awareness Month During October

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The BPD has chosen to observe the month by highlighting our Domestic Violence Unit and providing a list of local services for victims of domestic violence. Domestic Violence Unit (DVU) DVU detectives investigate incidents of abuse among intimate partners or family members. Abuse...
