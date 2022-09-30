Read full article on original website
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Former Bristol teacher banned after relationship with pupil
A former teacher has been banned from the profession for life for having a sexual relationship with a pupil. Stuart Blan, 53, was a science teacher and assistant housemaster at Clifton College, in Bristol, when he groomed the girl in 2004. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel heard...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
