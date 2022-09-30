ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WilmingtonBiz

Preparing for Colder Weather: What Rental Property Owners Need to Know

Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. As the days grow shorter and the leaves start to change color, rental property owners know that the autumn has arrived and the winter season is just around the corner. While this time is quite beautiful, it also serves as a reminder that it's time for owners to prepare their investment properties for colder weather. There are several things property owners can do to prepare, from having the HVAC serviced to cleaning out gutters. In this article, we will discuss some things rental property owners should do to prepare for fall and winter.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

The Autumn with Topsail Festival returns for its 33rd year

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Historical Society of Topsail Island, the volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, and promotion of the history of the Greater Topsail Island area, is pleased to announce its 33rd Autumn with Topsail Festival. The three-day event is being held at the...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WilmingtonBiz

ILM Sees Record-breaking August

2022 continues to be a strong year for Wilmington International Airport. August was the best August on record at ILM with 106,167 total passengers, a 5% increase from the previous record set in August 2019. May was also a record-breaking month. “ILM has really been going gangbusters in terms of...
WILMINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Striped mullet scoping meetings held; comment deadline Oct. 7

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries seeks public input on management strategies for the striped mullet fishery management plan. Amendment 2 to the striped mullet plan is in development now. The current meetings are during the scoping period. On Sept. 27, 2022, division staff held an in-person meeting in Manteo.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

In $26M Project, County Could Purchase, Renovate Downtown Building For CFCC

New Hanover County could be poised to purchase the former Bank of America building in downtown Wilmington on behalf of Cape Fear Community College for $11.8 million. Renovations to upfit the building with labs and classroom equipment would cost the county an estimated $14.8 million and would take place through 2027, according to county agenda documents.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point Planning Board to review plan for Tractor Supply store

CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point. The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for...
CEDAR POINT, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington Health Appoints Chief Development Officer

Wilmington Health recently appointed Brian Voth its new chief development officer and vice president of operations. Wilmington Health CEO Jeff James stated in a release that Voth will oversee several operational areas, including Wilmington Health’s newly open ambulatory surgery center and the clinic’s Management Services Organization, according to a news release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Wilmington Firms Launch Cybersecurity App Tool

Four Wilmington firms have teamed up with the goal of addressing cybersecurity and helping prepare workplaces against cyber threats, according to a press release Monday. Atlantic Computer Services, Leath HR Group and PS Solutions have joined forces with the employee engagement app WorkTok to provide resources and education through the new tool Cyber Tok.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

