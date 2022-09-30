Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
WilmingtonBiz
Preparing for Colder Weather: What Rental Property Owners Need to Know
Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. As the days grow shorter and the leaves start to change color, rental property owners know that the autumn has arrived and the winter season is just around the corner. While this time is quite beautiful, it also serves as a reminder that it's time for owners to prepare their investment properties for colder weather. There are several things property owners can do to prepare, from having the HVAC serviced to cleaning out gutters. In this article, we will discuss some things rental property owners should do to prepare for fall and winter.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Autumn with Topsail Festival returns for its 33rd year
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Historical Society of Topsail Island, the volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to the collection, preservation, and promotion of the history of the Greater Topsail Island area, is pleased to announce its 33rd Autumn with Topsail Festival. The three-day event is being held at the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WilmingtonBiz
ILM Sees Record-breaking August
2022 continues to be a strong year for Wilmington International Airport. August was the best August on record at ILM with 106,167 total passengers, a 5% increase from the previous record set in August 2019. May was also a record-breaking month. “ILM has really been going gangbusters in terms of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped mullet scoping meetings held; comment deadline Oct. 7
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries seeks public input on management strategies for the striped mullet fishery management plan. Amendment 2 to the striped mullet plan is in development now. The current meetings are during the scoping period. On Sept. 27, 2022, division staff held an in-person meeting in Manteo.
WilmingtonBiz
In $26M Project, County Could Purchase, Renovate Downtown Building For CFCC
New Hanover County could be poised to purchase the former Bank of America building in downtown Wilmington on behalf of Cape Fear Community College for $11.8 million. Renovations to upfit the building with labs and classroom equipment would cost the county an estimated $14.8 million and would take place through 2027, according to county agenda documents.
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian’s impacts already being felt in Southport, with flooded streets, downed trees
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The wind and rain from Hurricane Ian is already having impacts in the Cape Fear. In Southport, the Police Department is reporting flooded streets in many locations, with the worst along Bay at Caswell Ave and W Moore due to tidal flooding. The road is...
WECT
District Attorney Jon David sends letter to Sheriff Jody Greene requesting resignation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David has sent a letter to Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene requesting his resignation after audio recordings of Greene making racist remarks in a telephone conversations were made public. David confirmed to WECT that he sent the letter to Greene on Monday,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point Planning Board to review plan for Tractor Supply store
CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point. The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for...
WilmingtonBiz
Wilmington Health Appoints Chief Development Officer
Wilmington Health recently appointed Brian Voth its new chief development officer and vice president of operations. Wilmington Health CEO Jeff James stated in a release that Voth will oversee several operational areas, including Wilmington Health’s newly open ambulatory surgery center and the clinic’s Management Services Organization, according to a news release.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
WECT
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
WilmingtonBiz
Wilmington Firms Launch Cybersecurity App Tool
Four Wilmington firms have teamed up with the goal of addressing cybersecurity and helping prepare workplaces against cyber threats, according to a press release Monday. Atlantic Computer Services, Leath HR Group and PS Solutions have joined forces with the employee engagement app WorkTok to provide resources and education through the new tool Cyber Tok.
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
