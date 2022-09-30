Read full article on original website
EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force announced the recent arrest of an individual for allegedly possessing more than 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The arrest was made on an undisclosed date in September. No information about the suspect was disclosed in a press release the Task Force distributed on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
A 50-year-old tractor trailer driver was arrested Friday after El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found 233 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.
The Yuma Police Department said they received information on Sept. 29 around 7 p.m. of a possible threat of violence that will happen at a school on Sept. 30. The post Possible school threat in Yuma County appeared first on KYMA.
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
Earlier Monday morning, a fire broke out south of the 900 block of Pageant Street. The post House in the 900 block of Pageant St. caught on fire appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO — Preparations continue for the “historic” binational soccer tournament that the Calexico Parents Athletic Association is hosting at various local public spaces in early November. The novel event is viewed by CPAA president Carmen Zuniga Estrada as being historic for its scope and size, as well...
As the local economy picks up as the year ends with winter visitors and ag season, employers need workers now. The post Arizona @ Work bringing together over 50 employers for Job Fair appeared first on KYMA.
The 21-year-old Yuma man accused of shooting and killing a man in Winterhaven will be released from the Imperial County Jail today according to the District Attorney's office. The post Homicide suspect released from Imperial County Jail appeared first on KYMA.
WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
The Chief Executive Officer of El Centro Regional Medical Center says the hospital is financially struggling. The post El Centro Regional Medical Center in need of more funding appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
September 30th is the last day of what has been a very busy year at the border in the Yuma Sector. The post Friday brings end to historic year at Yuma’s border appeared first on KYMA.
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
