El Centro, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County NTF Seizes 170 Grams of Fentanyl

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Narcotics Task Force announced the recent arrest of an individual for allegedly possessing more than 170 grams of fentanyl in pill form. The arrest was made on an undisclosed date in September. No information about the suspect was disclosed in a press release the Task Force distributed on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

U.S. citizen arrested for attempting to transport meth

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 1:15am on Tuesday, September 27, El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a U.S. citizen. Accordingly, through a press release, the citizen, a 36-year-old male driver, was attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint. While inspecting his car, a white 2015 Dodge...
EL CENTRO, CA
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
California Crime & Safety
calexicochronicle.com

Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride

EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
EL CENTRO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA
#Southwest High School#The Police Department
calexicochronicle.com

Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient

CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Upcoming Binational Tourney ‘Historic’ in Scope

CALEXICO — Preparations continue for the “historic” binational soccer tournament that the Calexico Parents Athletic Association is hosting at various local public spaces in early November. The novel event is viewed by CPAA president Carmen Zuniga Estrada as being historic for its scope and size, as well...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Winterhaven Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

WINTERHAVEN — A 22-year-old Yuma man is being held in Imperial County jail on murder, attempted murder and several other related counts in the shootings of two men in Winterhaven on Saturday evening, Sept. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jesus Galindo Sr., 41, of Winterhaven died from...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Transient Killed in Stabbing Outside Calexico’s Donut Ave.

CALEXICO — A 38-year-old transient was fatally stabbed in the parking east of the Donut Avenue at Third Street and Paulin Avenue about an hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 24. In area known for its concentration of unhoused individuals and farm laborers seeking a day’s work, the report...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
EL CENTRO, CA
ABC 15 News

Man and woman found dead along road in Yuma County

YUMA, AZ — Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a man and woman found along a road in southwestern Arizona. YCSO was initially called to check out two people who were found unresponsive near County 13th Street and Avenue F in the Yuma/Somerton area on September 22. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man and woman who had been shot. Both were pronounced dead.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ

