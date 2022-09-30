Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Stock market goes wild as Tesla CEO’s $44bn buyout is accepted
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his “wrongful” attempt to cancel his offer, a case that may force the entrenpreneur into acquiring the company.Without an agreement, proceedings in the case are set to begin within days, with Mr Musk scheduled to be deposed in Texas later this week. Read More Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second timeA timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control TwitterWhat if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?Zelensky had to put Elon Musk in his place. It’s funny until it isn’t
Musk reverses again, ready to buy Twitter at original $44 billion price
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) private, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up.
Dynamic Island clone for Android hits 1 million downloads
The designs of Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max leaked months before the reveal in September, but we did not know how the pill-shaped notch would work in practice. At Apple’s September event, we learned the cutout would become part of the iPhone’s new Dynamic Island. Android app developers promptly started work on clone apps to emulate the feature, and one has already hit 1 million downloads on Google Play.
Uber calls employees back to the office, but with a catch
Uber is calling its employees back to the office, but this isn't a return to corporate America's five-day work week. Instead, the company is implementing Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days", where most employees must spend at least half of their work time in Uber's office. "At Uber we've embraced a hybrid work model," said Nikki Krishnamurthy, Uber's chief people officer. "Our approach is based on balancing flexibility, productivity, and...
