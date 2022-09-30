Read full article on original website
After Baltic Sea gas leaks, unusual drone activity spotted near TotalEnergies oil field
As tensions around energy security in Europe mount, TotalEnergies says unusual drone activity has been observed close to an oil field that the French company operates in the Danish North Sea. The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, September 28, a day after three separate leaks were...
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
NATO issues warning about pipeline 'sabotage' after gas pipeline explosions
LONDON — NATO on Thursday left the door open to possible military action in response to what it said was deliberate sabotage after explosions on underwater natural gas pipelines between Russia and Europe. “All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts...
NATO issues chilling nuclear war warning after Vlad’s deranged speech in ‘most dangerous moment since Russian invasion’
NATO has issued a chilling nuclear war warning after Vladimir Putin's deranged speech edged the world into the most dangerous moment since the Russian invasion. Jens Stoltenberg, who heads the Western military alliance, said Putin's shameless landgrab would not stop NATO providing its "unwavering support" to Ukraine. The NATO chief...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Chinese State Media Warns Russia-Ukraine War 'Spiraling Out of Control'
The war between Russia and Ukraine is "spiraling out of control," according to the former head of a Chinese state-run newspaper. Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of China's Global Times, attributed his comment to the continuing threat of nuclear warfare, voter referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and mysterious circumstances surrounding the Nord Stream pipeline leaks.
Putin Has Left the World No Other Option But Regime Change
His demented Kremlin speech Friday, during a ceremony in which he feebly asserted Russia was annexing portions of Ukraine, made the strongest case for the necessity of regime change in Moscow that any world leader has yet to make. But it has been clear the Russian dictator must be removed...
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean
“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
'Irregular presence' of nuclear-capable Russian bombers detected near Finland
An Israeli intelligence firm has detected an "irregular presence" of nuclear-capable Russian strategic bombers near Finland.
Russian state TV swamped by talk of nuclear war and Armageddon after calls for Ukraine to be nuked
VLADIMIR Putin’s propaganda TV channel has shown a terrifying segment “in anticipation of nuclear conflict”. The ominous sequence, which was aired by pro-Kremlin broadcaster NTV, showed nuclear explosions and the "Armageddon" aftermath of the blasts. NTV is owned by the media wing of energy giant Gazprom, who...
Russian Newspaper Slams Putin Ally Over Nuclear War Threats
An editorial in a Russian newspaper has taken aim at the nuclear rhetoric being pushed by former President Dmitry Medvedev in a rare rebuke of officials in a tightly controlled media environment. The op-ed in Nezavisimaya Gazeta follows a Telegram social media post in which Medvedev, now deputy head of...
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
Cuba requests U.S. aid after Hurricane Ian knocks out power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba’s government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
US coast guard confirms Chinese and Russian warships off Alaska
The US Coast Guard in Alaska came across Russian and Chinese vessels on an ordinary patrol earlier this month, the agency has said. In an announcement on Monday, the agency said the surprise encounter with a formation of Russian and Chinese ships came came on 19 September about 75 miles north of Kiska Island, in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.That was when the USCGS Kimball, a US Coast Guard vessel, spotted a guided missle cruiser from China in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s coastline.While announcing an ongoing counter-response this week, the US Coast Guard said it soon spotted two...
Putin in the Bunker
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Putin announced his attempt to lay claim to eastern Ukraine with his most unhinged...
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
Volodymyr Zelensky Has the Worst Idea—Ever | Opinion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the worst idea—ever. If NATO went along with it, a war would start like none we've ever seen: Endless troops, streams of tanks, a sky blotted out by warplanes. And that's the best-case scenario. It's far more likely that there would be little left...
