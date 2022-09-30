ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in […]
SELF

Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA

For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
NBC News

FDA approves controversial new drug designed to slow the progress of ALS

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a controversial new drug designed to slow the progress of Lou Gehrig's disease, a victory for patients and advocates despite limited evidence that the drug is effective. The drug, from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Massachusetts, joins only a handful of drugs approved by...
Daily Mail

How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials

A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
hcplive.com

Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD: Eczema Awareness Month and FDA Approval of Dupilumab

A discussion with Dr. Lal on the successful trials and recent approval of dupilumab as a treatment for skin inflammation. The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis (PN) has allowed new avenues of treatment for dermatologists. Dupilumab is a...
Daily Mail

Drug giant Biogen agrees to pay $900million to settle allegation it BRIBED doctors to prescribe multiple sclerosis medication

Scandal-hit drug giant Biogen will pay nearly $900 million to settle allegations that it bribed doctors to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm — which turned over $1billion profit last year — was charged with offering pricey kickbacks to medics who doled out Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera between 2009 and 2014.
curetoday.com

FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype

Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
healio.com

FDA approves drop to lower IOP in patients with glaucoma

Santen and UBE announced the FDA approval of Omlonti for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The FDA granted the approval on Sept. 22, according to the agency’s website. Omlonti (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution 0.002%) was jointly developed by Santen and...
MedCity News

FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature

A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
Smithonian

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial

An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
ajmc.com

Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma

The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
neurologylive.com

Ofatumumab Outperforms Teriflunomide in Newly Diagnosed, Treatment-Naïve Multiple Sclerosis

Consistent with the overall population, newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with MS showed better relapse rates, all-cause disability worsening—including progression independent of relapse activity—with ofatumumab over teriflunomide. Post hoc findings from the phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218; NCT02792231) showed that ofatumumab (Kesimpta; Novartis) was superior...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study

Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
TheStreet

Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial

Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
