Read full article on original website
Related
ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data
WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on results from one small, mid-stage study in […]
What to know about the newly FDA-approved drug to treat ALS
The newly approved drug was shown to slow the progression of symptoms of ALS in a Phase 2 trial.
Meet Daxxify, a New Botox Alternative That Was Just Approved by the FDA
For the past 20 years, Botox has been the go-to wrinkle-reducing treatment for millions of people looking to minimize fine lines around their forehead, eyes, cheekbones, you name it. There are three similar injectables—Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau—but none of these drugs, known as neuromodulators, have been able to compete with the popularity of Botox.
FDA approves controversial new drug designed to slow the progress of ALS
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a controversial new drug designed to slow the progress of Lou Gehrig's disease, a victory for patients and advocates despite limited evidence that the drug is effective. The drug, from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Massachusetts, joins only a handful of drugs approved by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Alzheimer's drug breakthrough opens the door for two MORE experimental treatments that could yield results in MONTHS — after decades of failed trials
A breakthrough treatment that slows Alzheimer's disease has boosted scientists' hopes for two more experimental drugs. Lecanemab, which is given as an injection every two weeks, was found to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease in patients by 27 per cent. It makes it the first ever drug shown to...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
ALS drug's approval draws cheers from patients, questions from skeptics
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a controversial new drug for the fatal condition known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. The decision is being hailed by patients and their advocates, but questioned by some scientists. Relyvrio, made by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals of Cambridge, Mass., was approved based on a...
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD: Eczema Awareness Month and FDA Approval of Dupilumab
A discussion with Dr. Lal on the successful trials and recent approval of dupilumab as a treatment for skin inflammation. The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis (PN) has allowed new avenues of treatment for dermatologists. Dupilumab is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drug giant Biogen agrees to pay $900million to settle allegation it BRIBED doctors to prescribe multiple sclerosis medication
Scandal-hit drug giant Biogen will pay nearly $900 million to settle allegations that it bribed doctors to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm — which turned over $1billion profit last year — was charged with offering pricey kickbacks to medics who doled out Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera between 2009 and 2014.
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
healio.com
FDA approves drop to lower IOP in patients with glaucoma
Santen and UBE announced the FDA approval of Omlonti for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The FDA granted the approval on Sept. 22, according to the agency’s website. Omlonti (omidenepag isopropyl ophthalmic solution 0.002%) was jointly developed by Santen and...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
Smithonian
Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial
An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
ajmc.com
Futibatinib Wins Accelerated FDA Approval in Cholangiocarcinoma
The targeted therapy, to be sold by Taiho Oncology as Lytgobi, had previously received breakthrough status in 2021 and was accepted for priority review in March. FDA on Friday granted accelerated approval for futibatinib for patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, when they have gene fusions or rearrangements in the fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2).
A breakthrough drug slows Alzheimer’s progression in major clinical trial
Lecanemab, a drug developed by the Japanese pharmaceutical company, Eisai Co. Ltd has shown promising results in a clinical trial by slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients who received it, Bloomberg reported. This is the first drug to blunt the progression of the symptom in the final-phase trial so far.
neurologylive.com
Ofatumumab Outperforms Teriflunomide in Newly Diagnosed, Treatment-Naïve Multiple Sclerosis
Consistent with the overall population, newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with MS showed better relapse rates, all-cause disability worsening—including progression independent of relapse activity—with ofatumumab over teriflunomide. Post hoc findings from the phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218; NCT02792231) showed that ofatumumab (Kesimpta; Novartis) was superior...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Zonisamide for Epilepsy May Ease Parkinson’s Motor Symptoms: Study
Zonisamide, an epilepsy medication approved in the U.S. for some seizure-causing disorders, may reduce the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, according to a review study of clinical trial data. The findings also suggest the therapy is associated with improvements in daily life activities for Parkinson’s patients, and with reductions...
Biogen Stock Soars On Promising Data From Late-Stage Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
Biogen (BIIB) shares rocketed higher Wednesday after the drugmaker and its Japan-based partner Eisai Co Ltd. unveiled better-than-expected results from a late-stage stud of their developing Alzheimer's treatment. Biogen said the drug, known as lecanemab, improved the slowdown in cognitive function and functional decline of patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease,...
Comments / 0