Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
King Charles III's New Portrait Features Photograph of Parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip
Watch: Read What King Charles III Wrote to Queen Elizabeth II. Memories of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip remain inside palace walls. A royal portrait of King Charles III was released Sept. 23, picturing His Majesty carrying out official government duties in front of a photograph of his late parents. Taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace, the image showed Charles, 73, reading papers from the Red Box—a case containing documents from ministers in the United Kingdom and representatives from the Commonwealth—as pictures of Elizabeth and Philip hung in the background.
Buckingham Palace releases new photo of King Charles III
Buckingham Palace on Friday released a new photo of King Charles III. The photo shows Charles at work inside the palace, going through documents from the red box, the locked box that contains important paperwork and briefing papers for Britain's monarch. The red box travels to the monarch wherever they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah
The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IFLScience
Westminster Abbey Contains Britain's Oldest Door, Once Rumored To Be Covered In Human Skin
Westminster Abbey, as well as being the location of the Queen's funeral and where King Charles will sit upon the Stone of Destiny, is home to Britain's oldest door – a door that was once rumored to hold flayed human skin. Found in a passage leading to the Chapter...
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
NewsChannel 36
King Charles III's coin portrait unveiled by UK Royal Mint
The portrait of King Charles III that will feature on British coins has been unveiled by the Royal Mint, the official maker of UK coins. The image, which will first appear on commemorative £5 and 50 pence coins to honor the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings and approved by the monarch, according to a statement from the Royal Mint.
A deep rumbling rose from 10,000 voices... 'The Queen!': Her coffin was brought through an avenue of battleships. A cavalry of princes and dukes escorted her cortege. No wonder Queen Victoria's 1901 funeral left her subjects with imperishable memories
It is more than 120 years since Britain last buried a reigning Queen — and back in 1901, the impact of Queen Victoria’s death on the nation was as great as 2022’s outpouring of grief and respect for Elizabeth II. On the streets of London, unprecedented crowds...
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 Most Iconic Pieces of Jewelry — and Who Will Inherit Them
Queen Elizabeth II’s private jewelry collection included recognizable brooches, tiaras, and necklaces the bulk of which will go to King Charles III.
mansionglobal.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Selling Historic Manor House for £4.75 Million
Barnwell Manor, a Grade II-listed English manor house that belongs to The Duke of Gloucester, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, has come to the market for £4.75 million (US$5.28 million). The manor house, dating to the late 16th century, sits on roughly 27 acres in Northamptonshire...
tatler.com
Special portraits of the Queen to be released on one-of-a-kind stamps
Collectors and royal fans alike will be pleased to hear that the Royal Mail has announced that come November, four new stamps featuring portraits of Queen Elizabeth II will be released in her memory. The stamps, which have reportedly been ‘approved’ by King Charles III, will go on sale from 10 November and include images of the late monarch through the years, from 1952 to 1996.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth: Royal Mail issues special stamps in memory of monarch
Four commemorative stamps featuring portraits of Queen Elizabeth II at different points of her reign are being released by Royal Mail. The first and second class stamps picture the late monarch from during the first year of her reign in 1952 through to the 1990s, while on a visit to Prague Castle.
A handwritten note, a crown and a wreath: items on Queen’s coffin and what they signify
From myrtle to the gem-encrusted cross on the orb, there is a wealth of symbolism behind each object
Queen’s funeral to be ‘fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign’
The Queen’s state funeral will “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths” and pay a “fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign”, the man in charge of the historic occasion has said. The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, described the...
Time Out Global
What we learned doing five immersive London shows in 12 hours
London is a city in which ‘immersive’ entertainment has become big business. Although the term could retrospectively be applied to all sorts of things – theme parks! paintball! Roman orgies! – it’s only in the last decade or so that it’s become a ubiquitous description for basically any sort of live show with an interactive element.
Time Out Global
Seven of our favourite London restaurants right now
Here are some of the places we’ve really loved dining at over the last few months. We’re still making up for lost time. You know why. And while some of the restaurants we’ve grown to know and love have sadly closed, London is still blessed with a brilliantly vibrant dining scene. That’s because we benefit from from what seems like a never-ending bunch of innovative newcomers shaking up an old order that’s not only good but which is also more than happy to go toe-to-toe when it comes to innovation and reinvention, too. That means we’re blessed with what we reckon is a better blend than any city in the world, so we thought we’d give you a little taste of some of the London restaurants we love right now. It’s certainly not definitive, but it sure is chock-full of goodies.
Comments / 0