Unlike Some Marvel Fans, I'm Happy She-Hulk Waited To Give Us Daredevil
Captain America once said that patience is one of the “most valuable traits a soldier or student can have.” And my dear Marvel pals, patience is not something many She-Hulk viewers have had. As the last seven episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have rolled by, fans have gotten angrier, and angrier (like Hulk-style angry) about a certain vigilante not showing up until Episode 8. Well, I personally think it’s genius we haven’t seen Mr. Murdock yet. Unlike all of the impatient people, I think it’s an absolute power move that we have to wait until the last few episodes to witness Daredevil’s return to the MCU.
Whoopi Goldberg hits out at ‘demeaning’ critic who falsely assumed she was wearing a fat suit in new movie
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to a critique of her latest role in the new biopic, Till. The 66-year-old actor stars as Alma Carthan in the drama about the true story of 14-year-old Emmett Till and his mother’s fight for justice after his brutal murder by white men in 1955.
Jamie Lee Curtis won't discount doing another Halloween movie just yet
As you might expect from the title, Halloween Ends is set to be Jamie Lee Curtis' last outing as final girl Laurie Strode in the iconic horror franchise. Or is it? Curtis seems to have a "never say never" approach when she sits down with SFX magazine. "I was sitting...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
