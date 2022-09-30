Captain America once said that patience is one of the “most valuable traits a soldier or student can have.” And my dear Marvel pals, patience is not something many She-Hulk viewers have had. As the last seven episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have rolled by, fans have gotten angrier, and angrier (like Hulk-style angry) about a certain vigilante not showing up until Episode 8. Well, I personally think it’s genius we haven’t seen Mr. Murdock yet. Unlike all of the impatient people, I think it’s an absolute power move that we have to wait until the last few episodes to witness Daredevil’s return to the MCU.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO