ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Body Of NJ Man Missing With Dementia, 54, Found

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZqfD_0iH0qqG900
Roy Osmundsen's body was found. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

THe body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Courthouse, has been found, authorities said.

He suffered from dementia and his family had offered a $20,000 reward to find him.

Osmundsen was last seen on Sept. 27, at approximately 9:51 p.m., after he walked away from a vehicle which was located on State Highway 55 south in the area of mile post 35 in Vineland, New Jersey State Police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE
BreakingAC

Driver held in Wildwood crash that killed two people

A Delaware man with a 20-year history of driving violations was on a suspended license when he fatally struck two people in Wildwood last month, according to information at his detention hearing. Gerald White, 37, will remain jailed after a detention hearing that included a list of his driving history...
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA

New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area on Sunday evening. On October 2, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a black 2010 Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road approaching the Smyrna Rest Area. For unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna Rest Area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene.
SMYRNA, DE
WBOC

One Person Sent to Hospital Following Felton Shooting

FELTON, Del.- One person was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday night in Felton. Delaware State Police say the shooting happened before 11 p.m. at Canterbury Crossing. Police learned that one person had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. For the...
FELTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey State Police#Daily Voice Cape May
firststateupdate.com

Police Release Few Details In Felton-Area Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Felton area on Saturday night, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers responded to Canterbury Crossing for a reported shooting. Investigation revealed that a victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital, where they remain in stable condition. For the safety of the victim, only limited information is being released at this time.
FELTON, DE
WBOC

Milford Man Arrested With Handgun Following Fight in Downtown Dover

DOVER, Del. - A 25-year-old Milford man is facing firearm and related charges following a fight that occurred outside a bar in downtown Dover early Sunday morning. Dover police said that shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer on patrol heard a disturbance in the area of the Golden Fleece Tavern on West North Street. The officer got out of his patrol vehicle and located a fight in a rear parking lot of the business.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash on North Dupont Boulevard, near the Smyrna Rest Area. Police say North Dupont Boulevard will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The crash investigation is in its early stages, according to police.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Serious Crash Closes Route 13 In Townsend

Rescue crews along with Delaware State Police and DelDOT traffic personnel have responded to Route 13 in the area of Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews were told that two patients were trapped and the vehicle was on fire. First...
TOWNSEND, DE
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Pedestrian Reportedly Struck In Northern Delaware

Just after 12:00, Saturday afternoon rescue crews from the Claymont and Townsend Fire Companies, New Castle County Paramedics, along with Delaware State Police were dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident. As crews responded to the Intersection of Naamans Road and Foulk Road they learned that a pedestrian had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
373K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy