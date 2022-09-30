Ubiquitin-specific protease 3 facilitates cell proliferation by deubiquitinating pyruvate kinase L/R in gallbladder cancer

Read full article on original website
Scientist
Fungal DNA, Cells Found in Human Tumors
Fungal DNA is present in various types of cancer, according to two studies published yesterday (September 29) in Cell. The findings add support to a hypothesized link between fungi and certain cancers, although researchers emphasize that there isn’t yet evidence for a causal connection. The studies provide “pretty compelling...
Nature.com
RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt signaling mediates tumor progression and chemoresistance in gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma
Gastric neuroendocrine carcinoma (GNEC), a heterogeneous group of neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs) derived from gastric neuroendocrine cells, has been shown to be more aggressive and chemoresistant in gastric cancer, which contributes to the poor prognosis. We analysed transcriptome profiles of tumor/non-tumor tissue from GNEC patients and GNEC cell lines to explore the underlying mechanisms. Our results suggest a critical role for synaptosomal-associated protein 25 kDa (SNAP25) in GNEC. SNAP25 was found to stabilize Akt via modulating its monoubiquitination. We further identified RUN domain containing 3A (RUNDC3A) as an upstream molecule that regulates SNAP25 expression, which is associated with tumor progression and chemoresistance in GNECs. Moreover, these findings were extended into multiple NENs including neuroendocrine carcinomas in the intestinal tract, lungs and pancreas. Identifying the RUNDC3A/SNAP25/Akt axis in NENs may provide a novel insight into the potential therapeutic target for patients with NENs.
Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Nature.com
Histone chaperone ASF1A accelerates chronic myeloid leukemia blast crisis by activating Notch signaling
The blast crisis (BC) is the final deadly phase of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), which remains a major challenge in clinical management. However, the underlying molecular mechanism driving blastic transformation remains unclear. Here, we show that ASF1A, an essential activator, enhanced the transformation to CML-BC by mediating cell differentiation arrest. ASF1A expression was aberrantly increased in bone marrow samples from CML-BC patients compared with newly diagnosed CML-chronic phase (CP) patients. ASF1A inhibited cell differentiation and promoted CML development in vivo. Mechanistically, we identified ASF1A as a coactivator of the Notch transcriptional complex that induces H3K56ac modification in the promoter regions of Notch target genes, and subsequently enhanced RBPJ binding to these promoter regions, thereby enhancing Notch signaling activation to mediate differentiation arrest in CML cells. Thus, our work suggests that targeting ASF1A might represent a promising therapeutic approach and a biomarker to detect disease progression in CML patients.
Nature.com
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Nature.com
Patient-derived tumor organoids as a platform of precision treatment for malignant brain tumors
Malignant brain tumors consist of malignancies originated primarily within the brain and the metastatic lesions disseminated from other organs. In spite of intensive studies, malignant brain tumors remain to be a medical challenge. Patient-derived organoid (PDO) can recapitulate the biological features of the primary tumor it was derived from and has emerged as a promising drug-screening model for precision therapy. Here we show a proof-of-concept based on early clinical study entailing the organoids derived from the surgically resected tumors of 26 patients with advanced malignant brain tumors enrolled during December 2020 to October 2021. The tumors included nine glioma patients, one malignant meningioma, one primary lymphoma patient, and 15 brain metastases. The primary tumor sites of the metastases included five from the lungs, three from the breasts, two from the ovaries, two from the colon, one from the testis, one of melanoma origin, and one of chondrosarcoma. Out of the 26 tissues, 13 (50%) organoids were successfully generated with a culture time of about 2Â weeks. Among these patients, three were further pursued to have the organoids derived from their tumor tissues tested for the sensitivity to different therapeutic drugs in parallel to their clinical care. Our results showed that the therapeutic effects observed by the organoid models were consistent to the responses of these patients to their treatments. Our study suggests that PDO can recapitulate patient responses in the clinic with high potential of implementation in personalized medicine of malignant brain tumors.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
healio.com
FDA approves Vegzelma, biosimilar to Avastin, for treatment of six cancer types
The FDA approved bevacizumab-adcd for treatment of six cancer types, according to a press release from the biosimilar’s manufacturer. Bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma, Celltrion USA), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin, Genentech), is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and prohibits it from binding to VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2 on the surface of endothelial cells.
Nature.com
Deubiquitylase OTUD1 confers Erlotinib sensitivity in non-small cell lung cancer through inhibition of nuclear translocation of YAP1
Evidence exists suggesting tumor-inhibiting properties of deubiquitylase OTUD1 in various malignancies. We herein investigated the anti-tumor effect and clarified the downstream mechanisms of OTUD1 in the chemoresistance of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. Expression of OTUD1 was examined in NSCLC (PC-9 cells) and erlotinib-resistant NSCLC (PC-9/ER) cell lines. OTUD1 was bioinformatically predicted to be weakly expressed in NSCLC tissue samples and verified in PC-9/ER cells. PC-9/ER cells were subsequently subjected to ectopic expression of OTUD1 alone or combined with SOX9 to dissect out the effect of OTUD1 on the proliferation, chemoresistance and apoptosis in vitro and in vivo. OTUD1 upregulation sensitized NSCLC cells to erlotinib both in vitro and in vivo. In the presence of OTUD1 overexpression, nuclear translocation of YAP1 was inhibited and its expression was inactivated. This effect of OTUD1 was associated with the decreased ubiquitination level of YAP1. SOX9/SPP1 inactivation was the consequence of inhibited nuclear translocation of YAP1. Overexpression of SOX9 reversed the inhibitory effect of OTUD1 on the resistance of NSCLC cells to erlotinib. In conclusion, our study reveals that OTUD1 potentially acts as a tumor suppressor and suppresses erlotinib resistance of NSCLC through the YAP1/SOX9/SPP1 axis, suggesting that OTUD1 may serve as a target for reducing chemoresistance for NSCLC.
Nature.com
Recent progress in palladium-nonmetal nanostructure development for fuel cell applications
Developing highly efficient and durable electrocatalysts plays a central role in realizing a broad range of fuel cell application. Palladium (Pd)-nonmetal nanostructures, as a special class of Pd-based alloys, have exhibited diversified advantages for fuel cell reactions. In this minireview, the most recent progress in the synthesis of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures and their applications in fuel cells are reviewed. First, the merits and advantages of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are clarified. Next, strategies for enhancing the performance of Pd-nonmetal nanostructures are summarized by demonstrating the most typical examples. It is expected that this review will generate more research interest in the development of more advanced Pd-nonmetal nanocatalysts.
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
Nature.com
Exosomal miR-328 originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression
Osseous metastases of pulmonary carcinoma and the detailed mechanisms remain unclear, and the effects of exosomes (Exos) originated from pulmonary adenocarcinoma cells in this process have received a lot of attentions. Our study revealed that the Exos secreted from A549 cells (A549-Exos) enhanced osteoclastogenesis and osseous resorption in vitro. In addition, A549-Exos showed a targeted effect on bones to enhance osseous resorption in vivo. A549-exosomal miR-328 enhanced osseous resorption via downregulating neuropilin 2 (Nrp-2) expression, and A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors suppressed osseous resorption in vivo. Therefore, A549-exosomal miR-328 enhances osteoclastogenesis via downregulating Nrp-2 expression, thus A549-Exos miR-328 inhibitors can be used as a potential nanodrug for treating osseous metastases.
Nature.com
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
Nature.com
Neurotransmitter signaling: a new frontier in colorectal cancer biology and treatment
The brain"“gut axis, a bidirectional network between the central and enteric nervous system, plays a critical role in modulating the gastrointestinal tract function and homeostasis. Recently, increasing evidence suggests that neuronal signaling molecules can promote gastrointestinal cancers, however, the mechanisms remain unclear. Aberrant expression of neurotransmitter signaling genes in colorectal cancer supports the role of neurotransmitters to stimulate tumor growth and metastatic spread by promoting cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and angiogenesis. In addition, neurotransmitters can interact with immune and endothelial cells in the tumor microenvironment to promote inflammation and tumor progression. As such, pharmacological targeting of neurotransmitter signaling represent a promising novel anticancer approach. Here, we present an overview of the current evidence supporting the role of neurotransmitters in colorectal cancer biology and treatment.
What Does It Really Mean When Your Triiodothyronine (T3) Levels Are Low?
What does it really mean when your triiodothyronine (T3) levels are low? Understand more about low triiodothyronine levels and the available treatment options.
Nature.com
CD36-mediated metabolic crosstalk between tumor cells and macrophages affects liver metastasis
Liver metastasis is highly aggressive and treatment-refractory, partly due to macrophage-mediated immune suppression. Understanding the mechanisms leading to functional reprogramming of macrophages in the tumor microenvironment (TME) will benefit cancer immunotherapy. Herein, we find that the scavenger receptor CD36 is upregulated in metastasis-associated macrophages (MAMs) and deletion of CD36 in MAMs attenuates liver metastasis in mice. MAMs contain more lipid droplets and have the unique capability in engulfing tumor cell-derived long-chain fatty acids, which are carried by extracellular vesicles. The lipid-enriched vesicles are preferentially partitioned into macrophages via CD36, that fuel macrophages and trigger their tumor-promoting activities. In patients with liver metastases, high expression of CD36 correlates with protumoral M2-type MAMs infiltration, creating a highly immunosuppressive TME. Collectively, our findings uncover a mechanism by which tumor cells metabolically interact with macrophages in TME, and suggest a therapeutic potential of targeting CD36 as immunotherapy for liver metastasis.
Nature.com
Long non-coding RNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulates the development of non-small-cell lung cancer via the microRNA-193a-5p/DTL axis
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most malignant cancers worldwide. A growing number of studies have suggested that long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) play a key role in the progression of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Here, we report a novel lncRNA DLGAP1 antisense RNA 1 (DLGAP1-AS1) that exhibits oncogenic properties in NSCLC. The lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 and denticleless protein homolog (DTL) presented upregulated expression, but microRNA-193a-5p (miR-193a-5p) showed downregulated expression in cancerous tissues of human lung samples from 48 patients with NSCLC. Partial loss of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 reduced malignant cell viability, migration, and invasion but induced apoptosis. Dual-luciferase reporter gene, RNA pull-down and RNA binding protein immunoprecipitation assays demonstrated enrichment of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 in miR-193a-5p and Argonaute 2, suggesting that lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 modulated DTL, a putative target of miR-193a-5p. We also found that restoration of miR-193a-5p rescued NSCLC cell biological functions affected by overexpression of lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1. Silencing lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1 was found to reduce the tumorigenesis of NSCLC cells xenografted into nude mice, which was rescued by DTL overexpression. In conclusion, our study highlights a novel regulatory network of the lncRNA DLGAP1-AS1/miR-193a-5p/DTL axis in NSCLC, providing a potential therapeutic strategy for NSCLC.
Nature.com
COLONOMICS - integrative omics data of one hundred paired normal-tumoral samples from colon cancer patients
Colonomics is a multi-omics dataset that includes 250 samples: 50 samples from healthy colon mucosa donors and 100 paired samples from colon cancer patients (tumor/adjacent). From these samples, Colonomics project includes data from genotyping, DNA methylation, gene expression, whole exome sequencing and micro-RNAs (miRNAs) expression. It also includes data from copy number variation (CNV) from tumoral samples. In addition, clinical data from all these samples is available. The aims of the project were to explore and integrate these datasets to describe colon cancer at molecular level and to compare normal and tumoral tissues. Also, to improve screening by finding biomarkers for the diagnosis and prognosis of colon cancer. This project has its own website including four browsers allowing users to explore Colonomics datasets. Since generated data could be reuse for the scientific community for exploratory or validation purposes, here we describe omics datasets included in the Colonomics project as well as results from multi-omics layers integration.
Nature.com
BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis through BMP receptor 2-mediated SMAD1/5 activation
Bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) is highly overexpressed in human non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and correlates with tumor stage and metastatic burden. Although several lines of evidence suggest that BMP2 promotes cell migration and invasiveness in vitro, the in vivo role of BMP2 in the metastasis of lung adenocarcinoma cells remains less well understood. Here, we revealed that BMP2 is highly overexpressed in lung adenocarcinoma patients with lymph node metastasis compared with patients without lymph node metastasis. Using an in vivo orthotopic mouse model, we clearly demonstrated that BMP2 promotes lung adenocarcinoma metastasis. The depletion of BMP2 or its receptor BMPR2 significantly reduced cell migration and invasiveness. We further identified that BMP2/BMPR2-mediated cell migration involves the activation of the SMAD1/5/8 signaling pathway, independent of the KRAS signaling pathway. Significantly, the depletion of SMAD1/5/8 or the inhibition of SMAD1/5/8 by LDN193189 inhibitor significantly reduced cell migration. These findings show that BMP2 promotes NSCLC metastasis, indicating that targeting the BMP2 signaling pathway may represent a potential therapeutic strategy for treating patients with metastatic NSCLC.
