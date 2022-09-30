Read full article on original website
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
Local counselor launches mobile therapy center for Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A local child and family counselor have launched a mobile therapy unit to help children receive mental health treatment and resources. “I can go to your home; I can go to an after-school program,” boasted Doreen Upshaw, CEO of Compass Counseling and Support Services on the North Side.
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting 'Adoption Saturday'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has declared today "Adoption Saturday." Today, you can learn more about their programs and services as well as meet the animals looking for forever homes. It's all happening at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Greentree Road. This comes at a time when the rescue has an overabundance of animals looking for families. While the event is only lasting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can always learn more on their website at this link.
Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered
HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
Skunked: Pennsylvania police save critter tangled in pitching net
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This job really stunk. But someone had to do it. Two police officers from suburban Pittsburgh were given the unenviable job of freeing a skunk from a pitching net late last month, WPXI-TV reported. According to a Facebook post by the Ross Township Police Department,...
Statue of legendary doctor, Dr. Freddie Fu, unveiled at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Freddy Fu. A sculpture of the beloved doctor is now in the lobby of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. Dr. Fu was known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and caring for a number of athletes. He also was instrumental in the development of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Fu also was a philanthropist and benefactor to many local causes. The sculpture was funded by more than 50 of his colleagues, former fellows, and alumni who said Dr. Fu left an impact. "We look at this statue, it's just, I don't know if the word is...so real," said Gordon Fu from his family. "When you know the true Freddie in your heart, you look at this, I wouldn't say scary, it's just so real. I don't have the words to express the gratitude to even think about having a bust of him here in this facility." Dr. Freddie Fu died last September. He was 70 years old.
Hempfield church will mark 250th anniversary with organ concert
When organist Robert Copeland is practicing for the concert he’ll play Sunday at St. John’s Harrold Reformed United Church of Christ’s 250th anniversary, he won’t need to travel far to practice. That’s because Copeland, owner of the Robert Copeland Pipe Organ Co. of Jeannette, has a...
New specialty convenience store in Leechburg offers late hours and homemade meals
There’s a new specialty market in Leechburg. Market on Second opened last week and sells made-from-scratch, grab-and-go meals, soup, sandwiches, sides and more. Everything is made fresh daily. “I opened this because I have a passion for cooking soups and pierogies,” said owner Jennifer Tony, who also owns the...
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more
Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor. He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater. Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal. And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
CBS News
Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
Father sentenced in death of infant son
PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour brings history to life in Brackenridge
Self-described history buff Fran Jones can’t wait to dress up as long-deceased Tarentum townswoman Annie Walker and share her story during the annual Prospect Cemetery Ghost Tour. “Actually, most of my story is really talking about her husband, (Dr. A.F.) ‘Daddy’ Walker, a most popular figure in local history,”...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh officials dedicate new low-barrier homeless shelter with wraparound services
County officials, service providers, and financial sponsors of a low-barrier homeless shelter set to open next month say the facility is intended to address a range of challenges facing the region's growing homeless population. This year, the number of unhoused people in Allegheny County reached a 12-year high of 284,...
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
