ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting Spay-A-Thon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual spay-a-thon later this month.Free vet services will be given to cats without an owner that live outdoors in the community.The goal is to spay and neuter 400 cats in just 24 hours. The effort starts on Oct. 17.There is a minimum of five cats per caregiver and a cap of 10. Registration is required.For more information on the event, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wexford, PA
City
Butler, PA
City
Lawrence, PA
City
Beaver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Wexford, PA
Health
Wexford, PA
Society
City
Home, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting 'Adoption Saturday'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh has declared today "Adoption Saturday." Today, you can learn more about their programs and services as well as meet the animals looking for forever homes. It's all happening at the Unity Presbyterian Church on Greentree Road. This comes at a time when the rescue has an overabundance of animals looking for families. While the event is only lasting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can always learn more on their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police seek info after Harmony businessman goes missing, is considered to be endangered

HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — Zelienople police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Harmony-area businessman. Tod DiMinno, 54, was last seen in Harmony Borough on Wednesday, Sept. 28. He is believed to be driving his red-colored 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno has dark hair, brown eyes, and a full beard. He’s said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds.
HARMONY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Statue of legendary doctor, Dr. Freddie Fu, unveiled at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - UPMC is celebrating the legacy of Dr. Freddy Fu. A sculpture of the beloved doctor is now in the lobby of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. Dr. Fu was known for developing innovative techniques for treating sports-related injuries and caring for a number of athletes. He also was instrumental in the development of the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Fu also was a philanthropist and benefactor to many local causes. The sculpture was funded by more than 50 of his colleagues, former fellows, and alumni who said Dr. Fu left an impact. "We look at this statue, it's just, I don't know if the word is...so real," said Gordon Fu from his family. "When you know the true Freddie in your heart, you look at this, I wouldn't say scary, it's just so real. I don't have the words to express the gratitude to even think about having a bust of him here in this facility." Dr. Freddie Fu died last September. He was 70 years old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Birthdays#Intensive Care Unit#Birthday Party#Medical Services#General Health#New Wexford Hospital#Ahn Wexford Hospital#Ford
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Jail Oversight Board Liaison, Art Handler, and more

Grant Writer. Local nonprofit 1Hood Media is seeking a full-time Grant Writer. The position is responsible for assisting with preparing and writing proposals, as well as submitting and managing grants and contracts, from project development through award implementation and reporting. Pays up to $47,800. Click here for more details. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPXI Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — At least one person was critically wounded after a shooting Sunday morning in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. The call came in at 10:39 a.m. for a multi-round Shotspotter notification in the 200 block of Wilbur St. When police arrived, they found one person injured from gunshot wounds. The victim has been taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The extent of their injuries was not available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
CARNEGIE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father sentenced in death of infant son

PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy