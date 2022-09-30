Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Opening Weather 10.03.2022
Sunny and warm this week in the north county. We’ll see high temperatures hover in the low 90’s this week, then cool off this coming weekend, down to the low 80’s. Not much chance of rain for the next ten days. Only about 5%.
kprl.com
National Night Out Tonight 10.04.2022
National Night Out to be celebrated from 5-7 this afternoon and evening in Atascadero. Atascadero city police and other first responders will be on hand for the event. Five to seven this afternoon and evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero. National Night Out.
kprl.com
Atascadero National Night Out 10.03.2022
Tomorrow night in Atascadero, it’s National Night Out for the Atascadero police force. National Night Out is tomorrow night from 5-7 in the Atascadero sunken gardens. It’s free and they usually have a lot of cool stuff on hand.
kprl.com
October 2022
Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and…
kprl.com
Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022
The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday. Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants. Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former...
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
Two injured in Lompoc motorcycle crash
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a crash that injured two motorcyclists Monday afternoon.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen
– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
kprl.com
Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022
The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Bay Area
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
kprl.com
Paso Robles School District 10.03.2022
While Paso Robles school board debates the use of pronouns and how to accommodate trans sexual students, parents tell KPRL about the numerous fights which are breaking out at the high school. One grandmother, who is a retired school administrator, estimates there have been 10-15 fights at the high school...
Southbound Hwy 41 blocked by 4-vehicle crash
Southbound Highway 41 at Cerro Alto Rd. near Atascadero was blocked Monday morning by a four-vehicle crash.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 10.03.2022
Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. The city council meeting begins at 6:30 tomorrow evening at the library conference room. You can hear the city council live here on KPRL.
Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend
California’s largest free music festival is back in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday. The post Avocado Festival comes back to Carpinteria for the weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo man dies after crash on Highway 101
The 32-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
