Paso Robles, CA

kprl.com

Opening Weather 10.03.2022

Sunny and warm this week in the north county. We’ll see high temperatures hover in the low 90’s this week, then cool off this coming weekend, down to the low 80’s. Not much chance of rain for the next ten days. Only about 5%.
ENVIRONMENT
kprl.com

National Night Out Tonight 10.04.2022

National Night Out to be celebrated from 5-7 this afternoon and evening in Atascadero. Atascadero city police and other first responders will be on hand for the event. Five to seven this afternoon and evening at the sunken gardens in downtown Atascadero. National Night Out.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Atascadero National Night Out 10.03.2022

Tomorrow night in Atascadero, it’s National Night Out for the Atascadero police force. National Night Out is tomorrow night from 5-7 in the Atascadero sunken gardens. It’s free and they usually have a lot of cool stuff on hand.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

October 2022

Protecting What Matters with Susan M. Blais and Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and…
PASO ROBLES, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
kprl.com

Colony Days in Atascadero 10.03.2022

The Colony Day Parade returned to Atascadero Saturday. Thousands of people lined El Camino Real and crowded around the Sunken Garden to see floats, bands, old cars and other parade participants. Tent City was small this year, but coordinator Diane Greenaway plans to have Tent City return to its former...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc

I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
LOMPOC, CA
#Wsw
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Mountain Lions Close Hiking Trail 10.03.2022

The hiking trail to the top of Cerro San Luis in San Luis Obispo is closed after several mountain lion sightings in the area. Cerro San Luis is also known as Madonna Mountain. There’s a trail from the base of the mountain near the end of Marsh street and another on Hill street. But the trailheads have a big sign closing the trail there after multiple sightings of mountain lions over the past week.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kprl.com

Paso Robles School District 10.03.2022

While Paso Robles school board debates the use of pronouns and how to accommodate trans sexual students, parents tell KPRL about the numerous fights which are breaking out at the high school. One grandmother, who is a retired school administrator, estimates there have been 10-15 fights at the high school...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 10.03.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room. The city council meeting begins at 6:30 tomorrow evening at the library conference room. You can hear the city council live here on KPRL.
PASO ROBLES, CA

