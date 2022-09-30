ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, TX

defendernetwork.com

Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS

Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
HOUSTON, TX
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
#Shorts#American Football#The Iowa Colony Pioneers#Spartans#Iowa Colony
KHOU

Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Elaine Jeanette Warner

Elaine Jeanette Warner, age 84, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Elaine was born November 27, 1937, in Fredericksburg, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for 52 years. Elaine moved to San Antonio where she soon met Harry. Harry was currently enlisted in the Air...
ALVIN, TX
KHOU

I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash

HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
Panr

19770 Clay Rd

Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Katy area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts

FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
HOUSTON, TX

