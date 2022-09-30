Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Highlights: North Shore beats C.E. King 38-3 with dominant defense to remain undefeated
Highlights from North Shore's 38-3 comeback win over District 21-6A rival, as dominant defense and fill-in QB David Amador helped spark a Mustangs' rally
defendernetwork.com
Game Highlights: Worthing HS v. Kashmere HS
Evan Worthing high school defeated Kashmere high school in a nail-biting 29-27 victory wherein 6’2″ sophomore tight end / defensive end Jacory Thurman was a man amongst boys making plays on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Kashmere QB Theron Boutte kept the Rams in the game...
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
bayoubeatnews.com
Representation Matters: Houston leads the way with Black head coaches in professional, college sports
I remember the exact moment when a handsome, Black, poetically and politically eloquent man named Barack Hussein Obama announced he was running for president. I was in college and the mother of two toddlers and, although I wasn’t quite familiar with the (then) young senator, I rushed to find out as much as I could.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
It's October! Here's what weather Houstonians can expect this year
Early October often still feels like summer, with high temperatures hitting in the 90s, but by the end of the month, the average high drops into the upper 70s.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
5 great Houston patios with live music weeknights and weekends
Vibe out in these restaurants' outdoor spaces with DJs, jazz, zydeco, mariachi bands and more.
cw39.com
Houston food truck has best tacos according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Today is National Taco Day, and if you want hot tacos on flour or corn, pretzel or waffle cone, Houston knows how to serve up the best tacos. In Houston, taco truck is rated best in Houston for tacos according to Yelp. Houston is known for its food. Taco trucks continue growing in popularity across the country she has one of the biggest elections in the country.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
PHOTOS: How Houston has evolved since the 1990s
Before and after pics show what's changed and what hasn't in the last 30 years.
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Elaine Jeanette Warner
Elaine Jeanette Warner, age 84, of Alvin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Elaine was born November 27, 1937, in Fredericksburg, Texas and was a resident of Alvin for 52 years. Elaine moved to San Antonio where she soon met Harry. Harry was currently enlisted in the Air...
KHOU
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash
HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
Panr
19770 Clay Rd
Welcome home!!! Come & view this beautiful apartment home located in the preferred Katy area that offers an unmatched variety of features & amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops, appliances, washer & dryer, beautiful floors, huge walk in closets, gorgeous upgraded kitchens designed to make you feel like a five star chef!!! Plus a living area you won't ever want to leave, that’s great for entertaining or just being alone, either way you will feel at home!
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first to use new lens implant for cataracts
FOX 26's Melissa Wilson talks with Dr. Jeff Whitsett and Aileen Nacpil, who was diagnosed with cataracts and became the first patient to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology to help her see clearly. Dr. Whitsett is the first doctor not only in Houston but in the country to offer this new surgery.
