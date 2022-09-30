ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew County, AR

Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week

RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident

Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR

