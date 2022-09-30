Read full article on original website
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week
RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Arkansas prisons reach 105% capacity; Dept. of Corrections to release a few hundred parolees early
The Arkansas Department of Corrections voted Friday, September 23, to release nearly 400 parolees early due to overcrowding issues across prisons in the state.
myarklamiss.com
Medical Center of South Arkansas’s Behavioral Health Unit to open Monday, October 3
EL DORADO, Ark.(KTVE/KARD)– South Arkansas individuals in need of mental health services can now find treatment close to home. On September 30, the Medical Center of South Arkansas held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Behavioral Health Unit. “We will be able to get patients in...
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
KATV
Dub Brassell Detention Center deputy; arrested and charged in smuggling contraband
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A detention deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center was arrested Friday after officials said he was caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center. Deputy Joshua Brown, 22, was booked into DBDC at approximately 7:57 p.m. after he was caught...
