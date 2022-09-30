This article contains spoilers for the film Smile. Continue at your own risk. While Smile is a big-budget horror movie funded and developed to amass a big box office – and it probably will –, the film deals with sensitive subjects such as depression, trauma, and even suicide. Surprisingly, for most of its runtime, Smile has a positive view of mental health issues, preaching in favor of social acceptance and adequate medical care. Unfortunately, that’s what makes the movie’s ending so enraging. Because in the name of jump scares and a hook for a sequel, Smile contradicts its message and reinforces the twisted notion that there’s no beating trauma and suicide is inevitable.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO