Angelo State University Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Theft
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University Police are searching for a theft suspect. Do you know the man in the photos below?
Goodfellow AFB issues statement on stabbing death of service member
GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse
SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment. As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg Now Becca Walter friends are asking for help. The injuries where severe and she is going to need additional …
San Angelo Police: Same Suspect Threatened Central High & 2 Other Schools Friday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following information about the hoax threat called into San Angelo Central High School Friday morning. "On 09/30/22, Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Multiple officers and other law enforcement agencies quickly responded to Central and began to secure both the interior and exterior of the…
ASUPD looking to identify a subject
The ASUPD is looking to identify a person suspect of recent theft on campus.
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
saisd.org
Thank a Difference Maker Principal this October, National Principals Month
This National Principals Month, San Angelo ISD is proud to celebrate our 23 outstanding campus leaders who make a difference in the lives of nearly 14,000 children and 2,000 staff members in our community every day. Join us in thanking these principals today, and all month long:. Lauri Herndon, Alta...
Goodfellow AFB Marine Stabbed to Death Outside Downtown San Angelo Bar
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Marine who was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base is dead following a fight at a bar in San Angelo’s popular downtown district. According to witnesses that night, at least three ambulances were dispatched to the parking lot of the Whiskey River Bar, 125 E. Concho Ave. Police said that upon their arrival at the fight scene at around 1 a.m. this morning, they were told that multiple people had been stabbed. Police then found a 28-year-old with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to nearby Shannon Medical Center in critical condition. There were other stab victims as…
Tom Green County jail logs: October 4, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
San Angelo LIVE!
Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
TGCSO: Suspect's Reckless Actions Caused Death of San Angelo Women
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the shooting that took place last night in Grape Creek. As first reported, on Sep. 27, a women was shot by her boyfriend inside of their mobile home. Once TGCSO deputies arrived they were told by the boyfriend that he had shot her while he was high on meth. Court documents also revealed that deputies discovered a sawed off shot gun. For the original story see: Meth'd Up Grape Creek Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend with a Redneck Shotgun in a Mobile Home The release from the TGCSO did not…
San Angelo LIVE!
Canadian Special Forces Conduct Exercises in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX — Canadian Special Forces were in San Angelo last week conducting exercises. When we talked to the leaders of the group that arrived here in two C-130J aircraft at Mathis Field, they said they love the clear skies and weather in San Angelo. Exactly for what...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
saisd.org
Daily Announcements Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Happy October Main! FCA will meet on Thursday, during the second half of lunch in the D Gym Film Room (upstairs). Cullen Honea will encourage us from God’s Word – as always there will be laughter and fun so bring a friend and some food to join us! Have questions? Stop by Mrs. Olson’s room in Carlyle OR ask a leader today!
San Angelo LIVE!
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
Angelo State Planetarium announces fall show schedule
Fall Planetarium shows at ASU start Wednesday! Here is the schedule:
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
Comments / 0