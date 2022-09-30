Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Watch Will Brennan crush his first big league home run to extend Guardians’ lead vs. KC (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Will Brennan already had a good day going when he tripled to lead off the first inning and scored Cleveland’s first run against Kansas City on an Amed Rosario sacrifice fly. His day got even better when he stepped to the plate in the second and crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast to center off Royals righty Max Castillo that gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead.
CBS Sports
Akron vs. Bowling Green Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Akron Zips are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 9.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Akron and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
No longer banging drum, John Adams’ heart for Cleveland Guardians beats strong – Terry Pluto’s Faith & you
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – “It’s all because one day I decided to bring a drum to a game.”. That’s how John Adams began his story. A baseball story. A fan’s story. And now, a story of courage and faith. As the Cleveland Guardians were marching...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20. Wooster Triway 31, Manchester 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Why didn’t Mayor Bibb meet early on with Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon? Editorial
No one who’s paid a whit of attention to Eric Gordon’s 11 years at the helm of the Cleveland schools can doubt the vision, dedication, hard work, empathy and investment in achieving excellence for the kids, parents, teachers and administrators of the Cleveland schools that he brought to the job -- or the importance of education to Cleveland’s future.
Battle of the Land Semifinals will Rock Tower City this Weekend
Fans will narrow top 16 acts down to four in local music competition sponsored by Bedrock and iHeartMedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northeast Ohio Master Pizza chef out to prove Cleveland-style pizza better than Detroit and Chicago in Hulu’s new ‘Best in Dough’ show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michael LaMarca, owner of 13 Master Pizza locations in Northeast Ohio, is an expert in Cleveland-style pizza and he’s showing others why it’s the best. LaMarca’s pizza chops will be judged Monday, Oct. 3, on Hulu’s new pizza competition series “Best in Dough.” The show drops at 3 a.m. Monday and is available for streaming after that.
Canton woman volunteers for 6th year in a row with Red Cross
As Hurricane Ian has left parts of the Florida coast in disarray, one Red Cross volunteer has dropped everything to help those in need.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
newsnet5
Northeast Ohioans feel impact of Hurricane Ian as they are in the eye of the storm or are keeping an eye on it
CLEVELAND — There are a lot of people who are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian who have ties to Northeast Ohio; whether it’s through owning property in the sunshine state, or living there. Sholar Petit is from Akron and moved to Fort Myers three years ago. She...
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?
Marquee Garfield Heights Board of EducationCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Recently, Garfield Heights Teachers' Association unanimously agreed to issue Garfield Heights City School District a 10-day strike notice as they deemed necessary per their media press release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The teachers are said to be the lowest-paid teachers in Cuyahoga County and are currently working without a contract. Their last contract ended July 20, 2022. The adverse concerns are safety, stability, success, fair wages, and benefits. Due to the School Board and the inability to develop are workable contract of mutual agreement, the Teachers' Association requested a Federal Mediator.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
clevelandmagazine.com
Best of Cleveland: Irie Jamaican Kitchen, Jamaican Patties
Chef Omar McKay provides quick and tasty island delicacy. In 2017, Chef Omar McKay set out to bring Clevelanders authentic Jamaican food in a quick, casual format by opening his East 185th Street location. Now with spots in OldBrooklyn and Akron, he might offer no better quick snack than chicken or beef patties ($3.25). A thin, sweet and flaky pastry hugs a fine, near-liquidy, pool of stewed spicy ground meat. Don't mistake the simplicity of presentation for a lack of complexity in this roadside island delicacy. iriejakitchen.com.
Comments / 0