nbc25news.com
Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election
FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
See who’s running for the Bay County Road Commission seat on Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - An incumbent Bay County Road Commissioner is facing a challenger at the polls this fall. Incumbent Jacob Hilliker is facing Kevin Shark during the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the road commission. Shark is challenging Hilliker after defeating Michael Greania in the August Republican...
recordpatriot.com
Midland Public Schools board candidates respond to questions
Editor's Note: For print publication, the Midland Public Schools board of education questionnaire will be published in a series of four stories. The remaining parts will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Midland Daily News. Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education...
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
abc12.com
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
WNEM
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
WNEM
Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond
GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
abc12.com
Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
Central Michigan Life
CMU administrators address racist message written outside student's dorm
In an email letter to the Central Michigan University community, President Bob Davies and other campus leaders said a "racist remark" was written outside a student's dorm room on their message board on Sept. 28. "This act targeted a Woman of Color and involved language that carries storied, historical nuances...
Saginaw shelter’s pet adoption fees reduced to $25, $10 for first week of October
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center, beginning this week, will participate in a national “Empty the Shelters” initiative, offering reduced adoption rates for cats and dogs, officials said. The “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” event kicks off from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,...
Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Linda Johnson bought Twice Is Nice 25 years after retiring from Dow
Linda Johnson, 84, owns Twice Is Nice Resale Boutique on McDonald Street, just north of Main Street in Downtown Midland. Johnson said, “We offer new and gently used adult clothing and home décor at reasonable prices.” They are entirely a consignment shop. They split the proceeds with the consignor they sell for. Johnson has five employees, all part-time, led by manager Debbie Keister. The other employees are Kay, Sue, Diane and Joanne.
abc12.com
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
You vote, we go: Pick which Saginaw/Bay City area Week 7 football game we shoot
Friday night will be here before you know it, and that means another action-packed schedule of football games for Week 7 of the Michigan high school fotoball season. The Saginaw/Bay City area will have some big ones coming up, and MLive will have a photographer at one of them. What that game will be is up to you.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
