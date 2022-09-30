ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

nbc25news.com

Get-out-the Vote rally held in Flint before upcoming November election

FLINT, Mich. - A get-out-the-vote rally was held Saturday in Flint. "You can voice what you need for them to do in your community," said Jary Cooper, a resident of Genesee County. "It's so important to hear the candidates make your decision," said Kathleen Cook, another resident of Genesee County.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Midland Public Schools board candidates respond to questions

Editor's Note: For print publication, the Midland Public Schools board of education questionnaire will be published in a series of four stories. The remaining parts will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Midland Daily News. Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education...
MIDLAND, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
WNEM

Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Former mid-Michigan educator denied request for an amended bond

GENESEE Co., (WNEM) – A judge denied a former mid-Michigan educator’s request for an amended bond. Eugene Pratt is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an alleged incident in 2013 when he was a high school principal. Pratt’s attorney asked that he be...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU administrators address racist message written outside student's dorm

In an email letter to the Central Michigan University community, President Bob Davies and other campus leaders said a "racist remark" was written outside a student's dorm room on their message board on Sept. 28. "This act targeted a Woman of Color and involved language that carries storied, historical nuances...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
My Magic GR

Look Through the Creepy Ruins of Michigan’s Otter Lake Sanitarium

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Otter Lake, Michigan is a small village that lies northeast of Flint. It's a small area that had a population of only 389 back in 2010. It's also the home to the former Otter Lake Medical and Surgical Sanitarium, or at least what's left of it.
OTTER LAKE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Business Matters: Linda Johnson bought Twice Is Nice 25 years after retiring from Dow

Linda Johnson, 84, owns Twice Is Nice Resale Boutique on McDonald Street, just north of Main Street in Downtown Midland. Johnson said, “We offer new and gently used adult clothing and home décor at reasonable prices.” They are entirely a consignment shop. They split the proceeds with the consignor they sell for. Johnson has five employees, all part-time, led by manager Debbie Keister. The other employees are Kay, Sue, Diane and Joanne.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

