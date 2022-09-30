One of my earliest memories is proudly announcing that I was a cat lover. My best friend was quizzing me while we were on the playground in second grade. At the time, and in my 7-year-old mind, that seemed like quite the declaration. She had just told me she was a turtle lover and I felt like whatever I chose would determine the rest of my life. And in some ways, that actually turned out to be true.

