Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys, live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch NFL

The Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. Washington will look to rebound after only putting up eight points against the Eagles last week and will look to get back to .500 with a win today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Cooper Rush have looked good as of late, winning their last two games, most recently knocking off the Giants 23-16.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (10/2/2022)

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will share the stage when Kansas City visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 4. Tampa Bay has won six of the past seven meetings with Kansas City, including a 31-9 win in the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Kickoff is set for Sunday, October 2 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
NFL London game today: Who plays, TV channel, start time, live stream options, and more

The NFL returns to London this week for the first of five International Series games. Who is playing today, what time does the London game start, and how can you watch it?. The first London game of the season will feature the Minnesota Vikings taking on the “home” team New Orleans Saints. Several question marks surround which players will play in this one, with long injury reports for both teams.
