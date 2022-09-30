The Washington Commanders will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday afternoon from AT&T Stadium. Washington will look to rebound after only putting up eight points against the Eagles last week and will look to get back to .500 with a win today. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Cooper Rush have looked good as of late, winning their last two games, most recently knocking off the Giants 23-16.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO