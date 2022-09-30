Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Nelly Korda added 10 yards with this minor gear change | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. With an average drive of 271 yards, Nelly Korda is already considered one of the longest hitters on the LPGA Tour. But even big bombers will take extra distance, especially when it requires only minor gear changes.
Golf.com
‘That’s exactly why I do this:’ Mackenzie Hughes got serious about speed training. It paid off
When faced with a 600-yard-plus par-5 like the 5th hole of The Country Club of Jackson, Mackenzie Hughes realizes it pays to have a little extra speed in the tank. With length becoming more and more of an advantage on the PGA Tour, Hughes said Sunday he’s rededicated himself over the past few months to speed training.
Comments / 0