Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
morethanthecurve.com
New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
Northeast Philly man shot, killed on his porch
A Northeast Philadelphia man was shot and killed Saturday night in front of his home on Marcella Street, in what police believe was a targeted shooting.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary
The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Norristown woman accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in COVID relief funds
A woman from Norristown, Pennsylvania is accused of stealing nearly $163,000 in federal COVID relief funds.
Bensalem Area Waterfront To See Massive Redevelopment to Nearby Properties
A waterfront area of Bucks County will soon see a massive makeover, including the renovations of several local properties. Damon C. Williams wrote about the recent developments for the Bucks County Courier Times. The Bensalem Township Council recently reached an agreement regarding the the R-55 Riverfront Revitalization District, which was...
Montgomery County is holding a free name change clinic to help trans and nonbinary residents
Montgomery County is offering a free clinic with pro-bono lawyers to assist in legal name changes. The clinic is Montgomery County’s first — meant to help members of the transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming communities in what is normally a complex, expensive, and taxing process. The clinic will...
Upcoming Doylestown Restaurant Approved for Liquor License by Township
A new restaurant in the Doylestown area was just approved for their liquor license, a major update in the eatery’s upcoming opening. Jeff Werner wrote about the update for the Doylestown Patch. Terrain, a popular restaurant chain known for their cafe-garden center hybrid, is opening three latest location in...
Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report
A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
NBC Philadelphia
21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run
A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
