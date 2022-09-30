ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

morethanthecurve.com

New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Norristown, PA
Norristown, PA
Norristown, PA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary

The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car In Bucks County: Report

A 40-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang in Bucks County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, LevittownNow reports. The Mustang was heading east on New Falls Road and Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Bristol Township struck the cyclist, who was coming from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane around 8:25 p.m., the outlet says citing local police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

