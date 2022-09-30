Read full article on original website
Related
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Poland Through New Baltic Pipe Pipeline
(Reuters) — Gas started flowing to Poland through the new Baltic Pipe pipeline from Norway via Denmark and the Baltic Sea on Saturday morning, Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System said. The pipeline is at the center of Poland's strategy to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia that began...
pgjonline.com
Greece-Bulgaria Gas Pipeline Begins Commercial Operation
(P&GJ) — The Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline, the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), started commercial operation on Saturday, according to ICGB AD, owner and operator of the IGB. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km (113 miles), and the designed capacity is up to 3 billion cubic meters...
Putin's Nord Stream Gamble Backfires as Russia Losing Energy War
President Vladimir Putin's gamble on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which delivers gas from Russia to Western Europe, has backfired as Russia "is losing the energy war," analysts have told Newsweek. Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline transporting natural gas between Russia and Europe and stretches some 745 miles...
Solomon Islands Sides With U.S. in Major Blow to China's Pacific Ambitions
Washington and Beijing are vying for influence in the Pacific region amid increasing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia's Mauled Border Units Could Take Years to Recover: Finnish Official
Russian military units withdrawn from the country's frontier with Finland could take years to return to full strength following "severe casualties" in Ukraine, a senior diplomat has said, as Helsinki prepares to join the NATO alliance along with neighboring Sweden. Kai Sauer, the under-secretary of state for foreign and security...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BBC
Irish government 'will not abandon' plans for concrete block levy
A 10% levy on concrete blocks is due to come into effect in April 2023. Irish government says that will help to compensate people whose homes have been affected by mica. Critics call it "grossly unfair" and say it will increase house prices. The Irish government will push ahead...
Government uses Chinese railway worker image to promote UK skills courses
The Department for Education is promoting “Skills Bootcamps” in the UK using an image of railway workers in China.The image used in the DFE video campaign is believed to be sourced from the Chinese tech firm, Huawei, and depict a rail engineering project in the People’s Republic.British rail industry insiders have deplored the fact that it shows a worker on a railway without standard UK personal protective equipment (PPE). In a social media campaign, a short film headed “New skills can lead to a better job at every stage of your life”, is illustrated with a picture of someone who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metal detectorist celebrates as 600-year-old gold coin from reign of King Manuel I of Portugal that he unearthed in Wiltshire field sells for £20,000
A metal detectorist has sold a huge 600-year-old Portuguese gold coin he unearthed in a Wiltshire field for almost £20,000. Mick Edwards, 62, was detecting while on a trip with his wife to the village of Etchilhampton to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. The unique find sold for a...
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking.The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines. This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks...
Water companies forced to cut £150m from customers’ bills
Thames Water, Southern Water and other companies will be forced to cut tens of millions of pounds from consumers’ bills after the regulator said they had missed pollution targets. Eleven water companies will have to return about £150m to customers in the form of lower bills in the 2023-24...
Pound rallies on 45p tax rate U-turn; recession fears mount – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
Review of UK seasonal worker visas to increase risk of slavery, experts warn
Exclusive: labour rights experts say Liz Truss’s proposals to tackle shortages will put workers at risk
Formula One Shifts Gears in Asia-Pacific – Global Bulletin
FORMULA ONE SHIFTS GEARS Fresh from a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, TV coverage of Formula One motor racing is set to shift broadcasting partner in Asia-Pacific. Sports Business reports that pay-TV broadcaster beIN Sports is finalizing a multi-year deal beginning in 2023 reaching across most of its Asia-Pacific footprint, but excluding Australia, where Foxtel recently renewed its deal, and New Zealand. The anticipated deal would cover Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Singapore. The rights were previously operated by Fox Sports Asia, which Disney closed down this time last year. OUT OF COURT SETTLEMENT Richard Liu,...
BBC
Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'
Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
Scottish government would be in ‘uncharted waters’ if UK public spending cut
Social justice minister Shona Robison told BBC Scotland the Scottish Government would be in “uncharted waters” if public sector budgets are cut by the UK government after Liz Truss would not rule out slashing spending.Speaking to Radio Scotland on Sunday, Ms Robison said cuts would mean difficulties across “all of our public services”.The comments came following prime minister Liz Truss’ interview on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg where she did not rule out cuts to public sector spending.“If our budget is cut by the Tory government, that will mean difficulties across all of our public services including public sector pay,...
UK’s richest people avoid social housing rules in £1.2bn London flats project
The UK’s two richest people have been allowed to avoid planning rules that should have required them to build 98 affordable flats for key workers and low-income workers at their new £1.2bn luxury development in London. The Hinduja brothers, named by the Sunday Times as the wealthiest people...
BBC
Port of Felixstowe: More strike action possible, says union
The union on strike at the UK's busiest container port warned there could be further industrial action. Workers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk walked out on 27 September for eight days after the union Unite rejected an imposed pay deal. About 1,900 union members also took action in...
Comments / 0