texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, Texas
There is a old abandoned military base located west of Dallas, Texas. This military base was created for world war two as reinforcements training center. POW camp for Germans. The military built the hospital in 1957.
Graham Leader
Juveniles detained after 50-mile pursuit
Three juveniles were involved in a 50-mile vehicle pursuit early Sunday which started in Young County and ended outside Wichita Falls in Lakeside City. The pursuit involved the Young County Sheriff’s Office, Olney Police Department, Archer City Police Department, Archer County Sheriff’s Office and DPS. At 12:36 a.m....
Bacon theft lands woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
21-Year-Old Mohammed Al-Abdulla Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
texomashomepage.com
Chair assault results in prison sentence for Wichita Falls man
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 59-year-old Wichita Falls man with previous convictions for attempted murders received a 5-year prison sentence for assaulting a woman with a chair in 2021. Delfino Aleman pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday, October 4, in 78th District Court. In the same...
texomashomepage.com
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
texomashomepage.com
2 arrested for interfering with officers, resisting arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man and woman, both with pending felony assault cases, are jailed after police said they refused to leave the residence in which they found the woman’s mother deceased. According to police, so far no foul play is suspected regarding the death...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
texomashomepage.com
WFPD investigate city’s latest murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Saturday, October 01, around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of North Central Freeway. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old male, deceased in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver. Detectives are working this as an ongoing murder.
texomashomepage.com
Graham PD sees increase in vehicle burglaries
GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Nearly 15 Graham residents are not giving up on recovering valuable items after their cars were broken into within a two-day period last month. The city of Graham has a population of 8,765. “This is Graham, I grew up here my entire life,” Graham resident Ross...
newschannel6now.com
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
texomashomepage.com
Body found and identified in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
texomashomepage.com
WFPD Special Operation nets several 8-Liner machines
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police seized several Eight-Liner machines after serving search warrants Friday afternoon. According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, investigators with the WFPD Special Operations Unit, and detectives in the Criminal Investigation Section executed search warrants Friday, September 30, 2022 at several businesses in Wichita Falls that had 8-liner machines.
texomashomepage.com
Firefighters respond to a fire near downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown. Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.
newschannel6now.com
Heavy police presence at two WF gas stations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence filled the parking lots of two Wichita Falls convenience stores Friday night. Since around 4:30 p.m., officers and detectives have been at Tami’s convenience store on Rhea road and at Convenient Food Mart, also known to many as Lucky’s #7.
texomashomepage.com
GoFundMe set up for surviving victim of fatal crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family of the surviving victim of a fatal head-on crash in Wichita Falls on Sunday morning is asking for help as she recovers from the serious injuries she sustained. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police ID teen suspects in auto burglaries
A pair of Bowie teenagers have been identified as suspects in a spree of vehicle burglaries between Sept. 24 and 25. Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department said the string of vehicle burglaries occurred throughout town and not in one specific neighborhood. “Approximately 10 vehicles were opened and...
