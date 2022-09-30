All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.

