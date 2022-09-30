Read full article on original website
Related
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
Here's Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Nothing says comfort like a slice of classic chocolate cake.
cravedfw
Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More
Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
Eater
These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes
If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Say It Ain’t So! This Iconic TEXAS McDonald’s Has Been Torn Down For Remodel?
It was one of the most ICONIC McDonald's in Texas and for that matter in the world. The McDonald's Zoo in Dallas near the Dallas Zoo has been one of the most unique McDonald's anywhere. This McDonald's used to actually look like a zoo! Made so much sense since it was near the Dallas Zoo! But, unfortunately, that has recently changed!
Fast Casual
Cowboy Chicken tackles food costs with dark meat offering
As inflation soars, Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken is trying to keep prices down by launching two dark meat chicken specials. They include a two-piece dark special with two sides, a regular drink, and a roll for $10, and a family meal special that feeds four and includes dark meat chicken, three Texas-size sides and rolls for $29. Sides include ranchero beans, baked mac and cheese, green beans, sweet potato, roasted broccoli, Mexican street corn, fried okra, creamed spinach and more.
socialwhirl.com
Oct. 28: All You Can Eataly
All You Can Eataly is back on October 28, 2022, and this fall, the best of Dallas’ local restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries are invited to join in!. At All You Can Eataly: Fall for Dallas, 1,500 guests can enjoy the best dishes, cocktails, and brews alongside more than 50 Italian wines and 30+ food stations. Join Eataly Dallas and our guests Loro, Asian Mint, Joe Leo Tex Mex, TLC Vegan Kitchen, Community Beer Co., Lalo Spirits, Balcones Whiskey, Lakewood Brewing Company and Bishop Cider Company to party alongside Dallas’ best. With more than 50 regional Italian wines to taste and more than a dozen bars set up throughout the marketplace, the live music performances from Iron Vine and DJ Steffi Burns will keep the high energy going all night.
Where to eat the best chili in Texas & every state in the country: Report finds
Chili is a staple of the state of Texas with cooks, grillers, and chefs all across the state claiming their recipe is the best and more than likely backing it up at every chili cook-off or competition they can enter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These are the best German eateries & delis around Dallas: Yelp
When it comes to food from around the world, Texas is the place to be to eat cuisines from almost every walk of life and every corner of the world. Sure, you've got the staples like barbecue and Mexican cuisine, but international eateries are plentiful across the Lone Star State.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Swig, a Drive-Thru Drink Option, to Open Another DFW Location
Specialty sodas, cookies, and more will soon be available in more locations across North Texas.
North Texas’ Best Maid Pickle Emporium is Disneyland for pickle lovers
When North Texans think of pickles, often the first brand that pops in our minds is Best Maid. If you’re looking for the Disneyland for pickle people, take a trip to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium in Fort Worth!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 must-try foods at the State Fair of Texas
We're proven wrong every time we think fair foods couldn't get any wackier. Driving the news: This year's State Fair of Texas has over two dozen new dishes, including a chamoy pickle, dim sum burritos, pickle pizza and a funnel cake fried chicken sandwich. State of play: The food is...
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
KCEN TV NBC 6
State Fair of Texas tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you're planning a trip for you or your family, here's all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open at the...
WBUR
What's behind the recent outbreak of small green worms in Dallas-Fort Worth?
Little green worms are crawling all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas. Scientists attribute the outbreak of cankerworms, or inchworms, to recent heavy rains. KERA's Jacob Wells reports.
Woman shot to death two blocks from Fair Park
A woman has died after being shot in South Dallas Monday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m., sending police to an address on Lagow Street, two blocks from Fair Park.
fortworthreport.org
Worms are invading native Texas trees as sap covers cars. Here’s what you can do
The tree worms have taken over in Dannielle Mastello’s north Fort Worth neighborhood. When wind speed picks up, she can see the tiny green caterpillars all over her garden. One time, Mastello swears, the “nasty little things” landed in her hair. “They have decimated every single tree...
nypressnews.com
Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
Comments / 0