Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk asked Twitter to use 'Trump' as a search term to help calculate the number of fake accounts, report says
Elon Musk asked Twitter to include the word "Trump" in its analysis of fake accounts, per Bloomberg. Musk's lawyers said in emails that Trump's name was often associated with spam and bots accounts. Twitter's lawyers said they were "unpersuaded" by a request that would return too many results. Elon Musk...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
It’s Billionaire Baby Season: Mark Zuckerberg Is Welcoming His Third Child
It seems like all the billionaires are having babies right now. First, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suddenly announces secret twins. Now it’s Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to bask in the baby glow. Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Priscilla Chan are expecting their third...
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022. Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.
Sheryl Sandberg is getting bodyguards paid for by Meta because of 'threats to her safety' despite leaving the company
The former Facebook COO will get private security protection at her homes and while she travels from October until June 2023.
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting baby No. 3
Zuckerberg has two kids, Max and August, with his college sweetheart and wife of 10 years, Priscilla Chan.
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
Mark Zuckerberg's old camp counselor just sold the Meta CEO's Little League baseball card for $105,000
Mark Zuckerberg's Little League baseball card sold for $105,000 on Wednesday evening. Zuckerberg's ex-camp counselor, Allie Tarantino, sold the card at a Comic Connect auction. In August, Zuckerberg posted a photo of the baseball card on Instagram saying it would be an NFT. Mark Zuckerberg's Little League baseball card sold...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter Deal Could Be Strengthened As 2nd Whistleblower To Testify: Report
As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture. What Happened: After Peiter Zatko, a second Twitter whistleblower may testify when the case comes up for trial in about two weeks, the New York Post said in a report, citing sources.
Sheryl Sandberg gets personal security services as she leaves Meta
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said on Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety".
Creepy AI is ‘birthing digital humans that talk and look just like us’
ARTIFICIAL intelligence is getting increasingly advanced and has even started 'birthing digital humans'. That's according to Greg Cross, CEO and co-founder of Soul Machines, who spoke to an MIT Technology Review podcast. Cross's AI company makes avatars of real humans and brings them to life in a digital sense. He...
Investopedia
All Facebook and Instagram Users in the U.S. Can Now Display Their NFTs
A long-awaited digital collectible feature has finally arrived on Instagram after parent company Meta announced last week that its non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would be available to millions of U.S. users. The new feature lets Facebook and Instagram users connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their accounts and show off their NFTs. Meta also announced NFT support on Instagram for 100 different countries.
CNBC
Facebook scrambles to escape stock's death spiral as users flee, sales drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
TechCrunch
Meta settles lawsuit for ‘significant’ sum against businesses scraping Facebook and Instagram data
Meta declined to disclose the sum paid, however, and court filings didn’t specify the amount. According to BrandTotal’s website, its company had offered a real-time competitive intelligence platform designed to give media, insights and analytics teams visibility into their competition’s social media strategy and paid campaigns. These insights would allow its customers to analyze and shift their budget allocation to target new opportunities, monitor trends and threats from emerging brands, optimize their ads and messaging and more.
Comments / 0