LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense played well enough with its coordinator on the sidelines Saturday that Bill Busch plans to be there again Friday night. Busch opted not to coach from up in the press box against Indiana in a move he wasn’t sure was the right one at the time. On Tuesday he said being face to face with various position groups was helpful and allowed them to draw up schemes and adjustments quicker.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO