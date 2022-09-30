ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

HuskerExtra.com

Husker notes: Bill Busch to remain on the sideline after success against Indiana

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense played well enough with its coordinator on the sidelines Saturday that Bill Busch plans to be there again Friday night. Busch opted not to coach from up in the press box against Indiana in a move he wasn’t sure was the right one at the time. On Tuesday he said being face to face with various position groups was helpful and allowed them to draw up schemes and adjustments quicker.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Whether it's Noah Vedral or not, Nebraska is preparing for a running quarterback

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t know which Rutgers quarterback — or quarterbacks — it will see Friday night. Ultimately, it may not make much difference. The Scarlet Knights have cycled through QBs because of injury so far. Gavin Wimsatt started three games before going down and has yet to return. Noah Vedral — a former Husker, Nebraska native and RU’s starter the previous two seasons — made his first start of the fall last weekend against Ohio State but saw just five snaps, all runs.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Big add: 6-7 pitcher Carson Jasa chooses Nebraska from list of baseball powers

Carson Jasa considers himself a late bloomer. Now he is also a future Nebraska pitcher and potentially a major addition to the baseball program. The big-armed right-hander from the Denver area committed to the Huskers on Monday, becoming the 12th member of NU’s 2023 class. Jasa (pronounced YAW-sa) chose Big Red over a parade of suitors that included finalists Oregon and Arizona State while other powers like Texas and Michigan had strong interest.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph getting Huskers to 'move forward' after win

Fresh off the program's first FBS win in 364 days and the first win under interim coach Mickey Joseph, Nebraska will hit the road to face Rutgers on Friday night. And even with the momentum of the win over Indiana, the focus has shifted to the Scarlet Knights. “Indiana is...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Chris Kolarevic on his blocked punt and looking ahead to Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic enjoyed playing multiple roles in Saturday's game against Indiana as nickel and inside linebacker. ​. Specifically, Kolarevic noted the impact of the special teams’ play in the second quarter, where he blocked a punt, which was then scooped up by Malcolm Hartzog and returned for a touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska tied with Indiana at halftime

LINCOLN — The rare big play from Nebraska’s special teams sweetened a sour first-half stretch and helped the Huskers forge a 21-21 tie with Indiana at halftime. Early in the second quarter, Husker linebacker Chris Kolarevic blocked a punt that had barely left Indiana punter James Evans’ foot and freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog — getting the first start of his career — returned it 30 yards for a score. It was first NU blocked punt for a touchdown since 2009, and Nebraska’s first special teams score of any kind since 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Indiana

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Indiana game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The numbers don’t look productive because sacks count against rushing offense. But when the Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 35-21 win vs. Indiana

Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 35-21 win over Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Casey Thompson punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown that put Nebraska up 35-21 with 6:53 left in the game. A one-score game would have still given Indiana the chance to drive down the field and tie it up, but Thompson and Anthony Grant both impressed on the game-sealing touchdown drive.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Nebraska's win over Indiana was ugly. But ugly never looked so pretty

LINCOLN — They argued and scrapped, screwed around, stumbled around, stuck around, fought, threw up their hands, narrowed their eyes, threw the ball halfway to heaven and, finally, celebrated like kids at midfield and running into the tunnel because, what the heck, they’d earned the right to do arm-waving airplanes for a night.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Watch now: Full Casey Thompson news conference, 10/3

Casey Thompson to take Nebraska's O-line out for a meal after Indiana win. The offensive line held up well enough for Nebraska skill players to operate and for the Huskers to win Saturday. Now they'll be rewarded with a special meal this week from quarterback Casey Thompson.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

The grades: Nebraska 35, Indiana 21

RUN GAME (B) Anthony Grant had another successful game, finishing Saturday’s contest with 136 yards on 32 carries for his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season. Without Ajay Allen (collarbone, out for season), Nebraska turned to Gabe Ervin Jr. as the No. 2 back. Ervin, in his few reps, ran like an angry man when given the opportunity. The third running back, Jaquez Yant, added a handful of carries with one rushing score, too.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Nebraska returns blocked punt for TD vs. Indiana

The Huskers' special teams gaffes in recent seasons have been well-documented, but when Nebraska needed a spark Saturday, the third phase delivered. Tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter, Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic blocked an Indiana punt, and true freshman Malcolm Hartzog — making his first career start — scooped up the ball and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Trev Alberts awards Mickey Joseph game ball after first Nebraska win

In his first Big Ten home game, Mickey Joseph earned victory No. 1 as Nebraska football's interim head coach. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) used a big fourth quarter to down visiting Indiana 35-21 on Saturday night. Afterward in the locker room, the celebration was raucous for Joseph's accomplishment. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball wins in four sets at Maryland

Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills, six blocks and four ace serves as the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball beat Maryland 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 on Sunday in College Park, Maryland. So after two weeks of the Big Ten season Nebraska joins Purdue as the only teams with a 4-0 league record. Nebraska (12-1) has won five straight matches since its only loss against Stanford on Sept. 13.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Mickey Joseph and Nebraska aren’t going down without a fight

In the clearing stands a boxer, carrying the reminders of every glove that laid him down. But the fighter still remains. With apologies to Mr. Paul Simon, Nebraska was that fighter on Saturday night. Mickey Joseph’s first win as interim football coach was stained with blood, sweat and penalties.
LINCOLN, NE

