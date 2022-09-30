Read full article on original website
Related
Yes, football Gameday at Kansas: No. 19 Jayhawks meet No. 17 TCU
How big is Saturday’s game at Kansas’ David Booth Memorial Stadium? The Jayhawks, who are ranked for the first time
Oklahoma Daily
Students stress importance of representing marginalized communities in leadership to reflect, advance diversity at OU
As OU makes strides toward a more diverse and equitable campus, some students stressed the importance of having leaders from marginalized communities, feeling underrepresented in university leadership. Identity should be found in professors, advisors and staff members, Alan Drake, 2022 OU Black Student Association royalty, said. Without inclusive mentorship, students...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4
Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
Comments / 0