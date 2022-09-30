ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

Students stress importance of representing marginalized communities in leadership to reflect, advance diversity at OU

As OU makes strides toward a more diverse and equitable campus, some students stressed the importance of having leaders from marginalized communities, feeling underrepresented in university leadership. Identity should be found in professors, advisors and staff members, Alan Drake, 2022 OU Black Student Association royalty, said. Without inclusive mentorship, students...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in NFL: Kyler Murray scores 3 touchdowns in victory, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to 4-0 record in Week 4

Thirty-one former Sooners participated in Week 4 NFL action. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defeated former Sooners teammate and fellow Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers while Jalen Hurts continued to shine leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon and...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy