U.S. Retailer Gives Free 32GB DDR5-5600 Kit with Ryzen 7000 CPU

One of the first things that owners of AMD's Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors have to do is purchase a dual-channel DDR5 memory kit, many of which are still sold at a premium compared to DDR4 counterparts. However, Micro Center is making the lives of future Zen 4 owners a bit easier by bundling a free 32GB DDR5-5600 memory kit with every Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 7000-series processor.

AMD currently offers three Ryzen 7000-series processors aimed at high-end gaming desktops — the eight-core Ryzen 7 7700X for $399, 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X for $549, and 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X for $699. With each of these processors purchased at its retail locations , Micro Center will give a dual-channel 32GB G.Skill Flare X5 DDR5-5600 CL36 kit for free. The kit is available for $189.99 separately. The campaign runs while supplies last, so lucky owners of shiny new AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs will have to be quick.

However, something tells us this is not the last promotion featuring AMD's Ryzen 7000-series CPUs or AMD X670E/X670-based motherboards.

Launching a brand-new CPU platform is always challenging, as many new parts must come to market at once. But releasing an all-new platform amid a global decline in demand for PCs is an even tougher task. Demand is softening because of inflation, macroeconomic woes, and geopolitical instability, things that high-tech companies cannot control.

AMD's Ryzen 7000-series processors require brand-new motherboards featuring the company's AM5 socket and DDR5 memory, which means that users will have to spend money not only on new CPUs but also on new AMD X670/X670E mainboards and DDR5 memory, both of which are pretty expensive. Furthermore, since AMD's new CPUs are rated for a maximum thermal design power of 230W, some users must purchase a new cooler and perhaps even a new power supply.

To make the transition to AMD's X670/X670E platforms somewhat more attractive from a value point of view, Asus offers free headsets, mice, and a webcam with its ROG and TUF-series motherboards in the U.K. Meanwhile, Gigabyte runs a cashback campaign with its X670/X670E mainboards in Germany. Micro Center's promotion is pretty consistent with what Asus and Gigabyte offer in Europe.

Keeping in mind the challenges faced by AMD, its motherboard partners, and retailers, we expect further campaigns and promotions designed to popularize AMD's Ryzen 7000-series CPUs and AM5 motherboards.