ER department at Genesis West to close Dec. 6
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday Sept. 30, Genesis Health System officially announced plans to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. The plan entails closing the Genesis West Campus emergency department located at 1401 W. Central Park Avenue, effective Dec. 6. The rest of the West campus will remain open.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
City seeks next step to demolish blighted hotel on public square
Note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Friday to reflect new information obtained from city administration. The updates are in italic. The City of Galesburg is taking the next step to bring down a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square. At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider...
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at Iowa residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 […]
Downtown two-ways a done deal
A debate that went on for years in Davenport came to an end Wednesday night. City council voted to approve changing 3rd and 4th streets downtown into two-ways. Council members split down the middle, 5-5. Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie in favor of the change. Opponents of changing the streets spoke, hoping to change […]
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KCJJ
Washington County woman faces arson charge after allegedly throwing gasoline, lighter into occupied apartment
A Washington County woman faces an arson charge after she allegedly threw gasoline and a lighter into an occupied apartment. The Washington Police Department reports receiving a report on Friday, September 23rd that 37-year-old Jamie Hunt of Washington had broken a window and thrown gasoline and a lighter into an apartment at 2215 250th Street. Police say Hunt knew the apartment was occupied by workers in the process of cleaning the unit. Hunt lists an apartment in the building as her residence.
KBUR
Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
ourquadcities.com
No injuries from plane incident Friday evening
Emergency responders were near a small plane shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. A spokesperson for the airport told Local 4 News an experimental aircraft landed on the runway and had a rear landing gear malfunction. “Airport emergency crews responded as is the protocol,” the...
Pen City Current
Supervisors to consider property purchase in Keokuk
LEE COUNTY - A move to purchase a new building for the Lee County Ambulance service in Keokuk will be in front of Lee County Supervisors Monday morning. At Monday's regular meeting of supervisors in Fort Madison, supervisors could be voting on spending up to $300,000 to buy and renovate a building on Main Street on the north side of Keokuk across from Arby's.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
kciiradio.com
Salem Man Arrested On Felony Charges
On September 28, at approximately 5:28 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the 300 block of South Main Street in Salem. According to reports, 41-year-old Adam J. Warth of Salem got into an altercation with the victim and prevented them from leaving the premises. Warth then struck the victim with an aluminum baseball bat and threw a milk crate at them, before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered superficial injuries to the head and additional injuries to the leg, which were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Rally at Keokuk hospital; Urgent Care opening in Fort Madison
A Community Prayer Night will be held outside the Keokuk hospital on Sunday, Oct. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The New Testament Christian Church said the goal is to circle the entire hospital building while praying for the community. Blessing Health will close the hospital on Saturday, Oct. 1, which...
KWQC
1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire
ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
KWQC
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry and to show visuals of the winning home design.
Hang with Goose at the Gun and Knife Show This Weekend
Pope Creeks Shows presents the Quad Cities Gun and Knife Show! This Saturday and Sunday, October 1st & 2nd at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds in Davenport. Goose will be there on Saturday from 10am-12pm, broadcasting live and letting you know of which deals are the best you can get.
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
Pen City Current
Health systems need to step up for Keokuk
Blessing's closure of the hospital in Keokuk is really a matter of life and death. We can see the dramatics on full display as Lee County grapples with funding an additional full-time ambulance set up in the city of 10,300. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the county will suffer a million...
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott gets win at home over Burlington
A big game from Kyler Gerardy and Dylan Marti as North Scott tops Burlington, 47-6, at home. See the highlights from Burlington vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
