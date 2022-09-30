Read full article on original website
Bridge leading to former residential school on Vancouver Island vandalized with racial slur | CBC News
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. The Tseshaht First Nation is condemning an act of hate after a bridge leading to a former residential school on Vancouver Island was defaced with an anti-Indigenous slur on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. According to the First Nation, the incident happened...
Indigenous mother receives apology for ‘wildly inappropriate’ headdress craft activity at B.C. preschool | CBC News
A Lytton First Nations mother has received an apology after she posted a TikTok video about a headdress that her son was asked to craft at a preschool in Coquitlam, B.C. Samantha Sinclair posted the video last Thursday, a day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and it has since gone viral, attracting more than half a million views.
