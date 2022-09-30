ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Indigenous mother receives apology for ‘wildly inappropriate’ headdress craft activity at B.C. preschool | CBC News

A Lytton First Nations mother has received an apology after she posted a TikTok video about a headdress that her son was asked to craft at a preschool in Coquitlam, B.C. Samantha Sinclair posted the video last Thursday, a day before the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and it has since gone viral, attracting more than half a million views.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy