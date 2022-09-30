Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings
The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
atozsports.com
Dennis Allen says what Saints fans are thinking after loss to Vikings
The New Orleans Saints lost yet another heartbreaking game in Week 4. This time, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings after Will Lutz missed a 61-yard field goal to tie the game in the closing seconds. The Saints shot themselves in the foot way too many times once again. There...
Where Is Danielle Hunter?
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Should the Vikings be concerned about Kevin O'Connell's clock management?
The Minnesota Vikings got the win in London over the New Orleans Saints by a score of 28-25 but that wasn’t without controversy. The biggest point of controversy came at the end of the second quarter. The Vikings had just kicked a field goal and kicked the ball off...
Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks
The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
Broncos RB Javonte Williams needs knee surgery; Russell Wilson 'limited'
SB Nation
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Watch Kirk Cousins celebrate the win doing the griddy
The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in a game that was closer than it had any right to be. The Vikings allowed the Saints to get back into the game and had to rely on two drives from starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to get them into a position to win. Thankfully, they were aided by multiple penalties on the touchdown drive that helped them get the lead.
Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot
The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
profootballnetwork.com
The Vikings have been raiding the Saints in England since 793 AD
The NFL will tell you that the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints first clashed on Oct. 13, 1968, a Saints win right before the Vikings would go on to engineer one of the greatest non-championship team runs in NFL history from 1969 to 1976. But really, the Vikings and...
