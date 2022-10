ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first Saturday in October brought a slew of high school sports competitions across the state. In volleyball action, six of the Marawood’s best descended on Abbotsford for the Marawood Crossover Challenge. Teams in the Marawood North were paired against teams from the South. In...

MERRILL, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO