Last Thursday something that had been suspected for a long time was confirmed, the closure of Google Stadia, a service that came with very good intentions and with an interesting proposal, but for a host of reasons, it never got off the ground and, over time, began to threaten to be shot down, without any movement being seen on the part of the search engine company to prop it up and, even less, to try back to fight the front line.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO