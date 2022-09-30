ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techunwrapped.com

What to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max

The weekend is here and with it the opportunity to discover new series, documentaries and movies available on the most popular platforms in our country: Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. If you already have the perfect dinner plan and you just need some ideas to enjoy from the sofa at home, you are in the perfect place for it. Take note.
Noisecreep

Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify

Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
NME

Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary

Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
techunwrapped.com

The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)

We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
techunwrapped.com

Elgato Wave DX: Premium Sound for Content Creators

The offer of microphones for streamers, youtubers and other content creators has grown exponentially over the last few years, hand in hand with the proliferation and professionalization of these activities and the professionals who carry them out. Elgato Wave DX is the latest example of this.a premium XLR microphone but with a more than affordable price for a device in its category, and thanks to its design it adapts to a multitude of uses.
Complex

jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”

Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
techunwrapped.com

Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?

It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of ​​​​cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
NME

Tame Impala remixes Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’ for ‘RE-TILT’ EP

Tame Impala have shared a remix of Confidence Man’s single ‘Holiday’, dropping the track last week as part of the latter’s group’s just-released ‘RE-TILT’ EP. As implied by its title, the ‘RE-TILT’ package comprises remixes of songs that appeared on Confidence Man’s second album, ‘TILT’. It was released last Friday (September 30) via I OH YOU, and also includes a new take on ‘Holiday’ by Erol Alkan, a remix of ‘Angry Girl’ by CHAI, and other remixes from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, X-COAST, CC:CISCO! and Daniel Avery.
techunwrapped.com

Google Stadia gave up a Hideo Kojima exclusive

Last Thursday something that had been suspected for a long time was confirmed, the closure of Google Stadia, a service that came with very good intentions and with an interesting proposal, but for a host of reasons, it never got off the ground and, over time, began to threaten to be shot down, without any movement being seen on the part of the search engine company to prop it up and, even less, to try back to fight the front line.
Engadget

Deezer can now identify songs that you hum

Deezer can now help you find songs that suddenly start playing in your head in the middle of the night. The music streaming service has upgraded its in-app SongCatcher feature so that it can now identify a track just by humming or even whistling parts of it. Once the service identifies a track, it will show you an information page with its title, artist and single/album cover where you can play the song, add it your playlist or queue and add it to your favorites.
Noisecreep

The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart

Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
CNN

Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years

CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
getnews.info

Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.

This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
xpn.org

Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video

“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
