Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
What to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and HBO Max
The weekend is here and with it the opportunity to discover new series, documentaries and movies available on the most popular platforms in our country: Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. If you already have the perfect dinner plan and you just need some ideas to enjoy from the sofa at home, you are in the perfect place for it. Take note.
Kim Kardashian launches Spotify true crime podcast 'The System'
Kim Kardashian released "Kim Kardashian's The System: The Case of Kevin Keith," a podcast focused on criminal justice reform, on Spotify.
Nik Nocturnal Reacts to Musicians Talking About Spotify
Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal is back to react to our Loud List of Musicians Talking About Spotify. “They would start with Lars [Ulrich],” Nik said about the opening of our video. “The video is invalid unless is starts with Lars. I had a feeling he would be in here, but I didn’t know he would be the first frame.”
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
RELATED PEOPLE
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXX)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. We analyze the AMD Ryzen...
Mick Jagger Once Revealed The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’ Is About the Apocalypse
Mick Jagger said The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" is about the apocalypse and so is its parent album. The album became an international hit.
techunwrapped.com
Elgato Wave DX: Premium Sound for Content Creators
The offer of microphones for streamers, youtubers and other content creators has grown exponentially over the last few years, hand in hand with the proliferation and professionalization of these activities and the professionals who carry them out. Elgato Wave DX is the latest example of this.a premium XLR microphone but with a more than affordable price for a device in its category, and thanks to its design it adapts to a multitude of uses.
NME
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”
Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
techunwrapped.com
Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?
It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
NME
Tame Impala remixes Confidence Man’s ‘Holiday’ for ‘RE-TILT’ EP
Tame Impala have shared a remix of Confidence Man’s single ‘Holiday’, dropping the track last week as part of the latter’s group’s just-released ‘RE-TILT’ EP. As implied by its title, the ‘RE-TILT’ package comprises remixes of songs that appeared on Confidence Man’s second album, ‘TILT’. It was released last Friday (September 30) via I OH YOU, and also includes a new take on ‘Holiday’ by Erol Alkan, a remix of ‘Angry Girl’ by CHAI, and other remixes from Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, X-COAST, CC:CISCO! and Daniel Avery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
Google Stadia gave up a Hideo Kojima exclusive
Last Thursday something that had been suspected for a long time was confirmed, the closure of Google Stadia, a service that came with very good intentions and with an interesting proposal, but for a host of reasons, it never got off the ground and, over time, began to threaten to be shot down, without any movement being seen on the part of the search engine company to prop it up and, even less, to try back to fight the front line.
Engadget
Deezer can now identify songs that you hum
Deezer can now help you find songs that suddenly start playing in your head in the middle of the night. The music streaming service has upgraded its in-app SongCatcher feature so that it can now identify a track just by humming or even whistling parts of it. Once the service identifies a track, it will show you an information page with its title, artist and single/album cover where you can play the song, add it your playlist or queue and add it to your favorites.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
No tune, no words, no dancing: why white noise is the music industry’s newest hit
There’s no tune, no lyrics and you can’t dance to it. Don’t let that put you off: white noise is the music industry’s next big thing. Streaming services have seen an explosion of tracks in the last year consisting entirely of hissing, humming, fizzing and other varieties of radio static, as well as recordings of rainfall, ocean waves and crackling bonfires.
Brownstone releasing first new music in 25 years
CNN — Lately, the female singing trio Brownstone has been all about the “re.”. “We’re reinventing, we’re refreshed, we’re renewed, we’re revamped,” member Teisha Brown told CNN in a recent interview. “Now don’t get it twisted: you still are getting Brownstone, but we are giving you a little bit of a new feel.”
getnews.info
Passionate and Deep Hip-hop and Rap Music: Sacrifice Muzik Creates Inspiring Musical Melodies That Stem From Personal Turmoil.
This inspiring consortium of music stems from a lifetime of prolonged struggles that have been valiantly fought off with a depth in belief and hope for a better future. Sacrifice Muzik also known as Roderick (BRUH RAHDRK) Armstrong has been involved in the Rap genre for quite some time. As an individual who has struggled through an environment rigged with domestic abuse, neglect, depression, and failure the eclectic artist is committed to producing new sounds that help show a brighter future to all lost souls.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Music Catalogs for $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have agreed to sell their publishing copyrights and “a mix of recorded music-income streams” to Concord Music Group for a deal reportedly valued at more than $300 million. The deal includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well...
xpn.org
Knifeplay trudges through dystopia in “Ryan Song” video
“Ryan Song” is the final single leading up to the release of Animal Drowning via Topshelf Records. Knifeplay’s final single ahead of their new album is out today. “Ryan Song” follows the bleak but beautiful tone of their previously released singles, and promises a record that reveals beauty in unlikely places, like stillness and apathy or worse, extravagant collapse and decay.
Comments / 0