The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford. The facility will replace the current 16,000-square-foot Milford branch on Mattlind Way. Construction of the new facility is anticipated to cost approximately $34-million and take 14 months. The organization also announced this morning that it has to raise $10-million more to fund the construction project. To date, $24-million has been secured through a combination of sources including government entities, foundations, corporations and individuals.

MILFORD, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO