Cape Gazette
Movement Mortgage donates to local elementary schools
The Loan to Home Lending Team at Movement Mortgage recently partnered with the Movement Foundation to donate $2,000 each to Long Neck Elementary School and Georgetown Middle School. “We are so grateful to not only be able to serve our local community, but also have the resources available to give...
WMDT.com
“Our students deserve the very best:” DSU breaks ground on future agriculture building, push to grow pipeline of STEM professionals
DOVER, Del. – Thursday, shovels hit the ground as a symbol of new beginnings for students at Delaware State University with a ground breaking ceremony for its new Agriculture Building. “Our students deserve the very best living and learning places. This is going to be one of those things,” President Dr. Tony Allen said.
Cape Gazette
Sports foundation asks county for $1.5 million loan
Joe Schell, president of the Sussex Sports Center Foundation, asked Sussex County Council for a $1.5 million loan to support the capital campaign for the new Sandhill Fieldhouse during its Sept. 27 meeting. Plans are moving forward for the $7.5 million project, which includes a 42,000-square-foot indoor sports facility with...
Cape Gazette
Local Peace Week events begin Oct. 7 at UUSD church
The Unitarian Universalists of Southern Delaware will host three events in connection with Peace Week Delaware 2022 at the church located at 30486 Lewes Georgetown Highway, west of Lewes. All events are free and open to the public. UUSD will screen “Suppressed and Sabotaged -The Fight to Vote” at 7...
Cape Gazette
Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour set Dec. 10
The Women’s Club of Milton Holiday House Tour is set for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, rain, snow or shine. The popular event presents a festive holiday house tour of some of Milton's most charming homes, both historic and new, as well as three historic public buildings: Milton Historical Society and Museum, Milton Town Hall and Milton Arts Guild. All will be beautifully decorated for the holidays.
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
WGMD Radio
Groundbreaking for New Food Bank of Delaware Facility in Milford
The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new 67,000-square-foot facility in Milford. The facility will replace the current 16,000-square-foot Milford branch on Mattlind Way. Construction of the new facility is anticipated to cost approximately $34-million and take 14 months. The organization also announced this morning that it has to raise $10-million more to fund the construction project. To date, $24-million has been secured through a combination of sources including government entities, foundations, corporations and individuals.
capemayvibe.com
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
Cape Gazette
Delaware resume expert earns national certification
Local resume writer and career coach Dan Shortridge has become one of fewer than 75 people in the United States and the first in Delaware to earn a Nationally Certified Resume Writer credential. “The last two years have shown us that workers are more in charge of their careers than...
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Flight school to open center at Delaware Coastal Airport
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy announced is expanding to Delaware. Ocean Aviation is scheduled to open a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport near Georgetown on October 1. “This has been a work in progress over the last five months,” said Michael Freed, Ocean Aviation founder and president. “The...
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
WMDT.com
Dover dominates CR in Henlopen North battle
DOVER, Del.– Dover defeated Caesar Rodney in a final score of 34-0 on Saturday afternoon. Dover jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first and they would continue to add on in the 2nd quarter. John Parker would take two direct snaps in the red-zone to make it 20-0 going into halftime.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Presbyterian to host spaghetti dinner fundraiser Oct. 15
The community is invited to Lewes Presbyterian Church for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, in the fellowship hall at 133 Kings Highway, Lewes. This is a dine-in event, but takeout will be available. In lieu of a charge for the meal, organizers request...
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
WMDT.com
Tech stuns previously-unbeaten Lake Forest
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech stunned the Lake Forest Spartans, 33-30, Friday night in Georgetown. Lake Forest came into the game with a 3-0 record, while Sussex Tech had struggled to a 1-3 start, including three games scoring 7 points-or-fewer.
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
capemayvibe.com
FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the mo…
FINALLY! THE MONARCHS ARRIVED BY THE THOUSANDS! On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, a cold front and Northwest winds brought the monarchs. They could be seen clustering in evergreens along the Cape May Point beach front (particularly near St. Peter’s Church). By Thursday they were gone. Photo by our favorite photographer, Dennis Flanagan.
