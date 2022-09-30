Read full article on original website
Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program
Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions
Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
Pandemic emergency shelter program ends with few places for homeless Delawareans to turn
The end of Delaware’s pandemic emergency shelter program Saturday left more than 180 households in a precarious position as winter approaches and backup housing and shelter options remain scarce. In motel parking lots across Delaware Saturday, residents quietly carried boxes of belongings to their cars. The program that housed...
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Meet new 'It's Been a Minute' host Brittany Luse
Delaware Public Media joins NPR in welcoming Brittany Luse as the new host of It's Been a Minute, heard every Sunday at 1PM on DPM. Brittany is best known for hosting the podcasts For Colored Nerds and The Nod, will take over on the mic starting on the first weekend in October.
While teacher shortage issue is a statewide problem, northern schools have more openings
All three counties in Delaware face teacher shortages, but one in particular is being hit harder. Most of New Castle County’s school districts have some schools dealing with teacher shortages. The Deptartment of Education’s website lists Red Clay and Christina as having 10 schools with openings; Colonial has four, while Brandywine only has one.
