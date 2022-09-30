ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market

We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
KENOSHA, WI
The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship

The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
DULUTH, MN
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?

There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
MINNESOTA STATE
Should You Rake Up Leaves Before A Minnesota + Wisconsin Winter?

I think the last time that I raked leaves in a yard was when I was growing up and living at my parent's house, so a long time ago. My current yard doesn't have a lot of trees that drop leaves, but neither do some of my neighbors but I've already seen them raking some up as they start to drop for the season change.
MINNESOTA STATE
Family Fun! ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ Is Coming to Duluth’s Amsoil Arena

The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced an upcoming event Tuesday that's sure to get young kids across the Northland very excited in anticipation. CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey will be coming to Amsoil Arena in Duluth ahead of the holiday season and tickets will be on sale this week. If you have young kids in your family, you likely are very much aware of the CoComelon universe.
DULUTH, MN
New ‘Nowhere Haunted House’ Set To Open In Minnesota

The air is cooling down and the spooky season is upon us. A new haunted attraction called 'Nowhere Haunted House', offering a few different scare options is set to open in Minnesota. I absolutely love the haunted attractions we have in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship in Duluth's Canal...
MINNESOTA STATE
Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens October 1

The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
MINNESOTA STATE
Halloween
Wisconsin Sees 18% Increase In Domestic Abuse Deaths In 2021

"The frank reality is that we aren't doing enough to prevent homicides". That quote from Wisconsin Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall summarizes the harsh statistics offered in the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. The report - shared by The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence - has been published...
WISCONSIN STATE
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions

Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
DULUTH, MN
The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk Is This Saturday In Carlton

It is time again for the 14th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk in Carlton. This walk is free and not a fundraiser it is a time to gather together to remember loved ones we have lost, and to bring awareness toward suicide prevention. Every year 150-200 people gather together for this very important event.
CARLTON, MN
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030

The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
MINNESOTA STATE
