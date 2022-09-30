Read full article on original website
Related
Yum! Oh My Mini Donuts in Duluth Still Creating Delicious Treats Into Fall
It may not longer be summer, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy treats the bring back memories of summer fairs and events. Oh My Mini Donuts in Duluth isn't just continuing to make mini donuts for the Northland, but they're creating unique and delicious seasonal recipes that you must try.
LEGO-Themed Home In Wisconsin Hits The Market
We all have passions in life and it looks like the former owner of this Wisconsin home had a passion for LEGOs! A LEGO-themed home hit the market in Kenosha, Wisconsin and it truly is one-of-a-kind. There are so many interesting homes that have hit the market recently. A great...
The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship
The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This Home The Most Haunted Estate In Minnesota?
There are many haunted estates throughout the great state of Minnesota; from Glensheen in Duluth, to the Warden's House in Stillwater. However, some say the most haunted home is located elsewhere. Growing up, I've always been fascinated with the supernatural and the unknown. I've also had quite a few unexplainable...
Should You Rake Up Leaves Before A Minnesota + Wisconsin Winter?
I think the last time that I raked leaves in a yard was when I was growing up and living at my parent's house, so a long time ago. My current yard doesn't have a lot of trees that drop leaves, but neither do some of my neighbors but I've already seen them raking some up as they start to drop for the season change.
Family Fun! ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ Is Coming to Duluth’s Amsoil Arena
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced an upcoming event Tuesday that's sure to get young kids across the Northland very excited in anticipation. CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey will be coming to Amsoil Arena in Duluth ahead of the holiday season and tickets will be on sale this week. If you have young kids in your family, you likely are very much aware of the CoComelon universe.
Duluth Among 5 Minnesota Cities Named Best Small College Towns in America
Getting national recognition for the place many in the Northland call home is always great and residents of Duluth received just that recently when a study was done to determine the best small college towns in America. The study was done by Preply, an online learning platform. They note that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ed Sheeran Is Bringing His ‘Mathematics Tour’ To Minnesota
Ed Sheeran is one of the most successful singer/songwriters of this generation is bringing his '+ – = ÷ x Tour', aka the 'Mathematics Tour' to the United States and will be making a stop in Minnesota. Ed has won multiple Grammy awards over the years and just...
New ‘Nowhere Haunted House’ Set To Open In Minnesota
The air is cooling down and the spooky season is upon us. A new haunted attraction called 'Nowhere Haunted House', offering a few different scare options is set to open in Minnesota. I absolutely love the haunted attractions we have in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship in Duluth's Canal...
Cheeky! Most Popular Cosmetic Activities in Minnesota + Wisconsin Revealed
Living a healthy lifestyle is a priority for countless Americans and that can include healthy eating, a commitment to varying levels physical fitness and activity and at-home activities or procedures. According to a new study from Shiny Smile Veneers, interest in at-home beauty procedures has skyrocketed over the past year...
Remember Regulations as Minnesota Fall Wild Turkey Hunting Season Opens October 1
The Minnesota wild turkey hunting season begins Saturday, October 1 and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a handy page filled with resources to help hunters. According to the DNR, hunting is allowed in any open permit area statewide. When securing a license, all hunters are asked which permit area they hunt most but that does not restrict the hunter to that area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Sees 18% Increase In Domestic Abuse Deaths In 2021
"The frank reality is that we aren't doing enough to prevent homicides". That quote from Wisconsin Homicide Prevention Program Director Sara Krall summarizes the harsh statistics offered in the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report. The report - shared by The Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence - has been published...
Spirit Mountain In Duluth Is Hiring For Winter Positions
Many of us are enjoying fall or maybe still hoping that summer lasted for just a few more days, but the folks at Spirit Mountain are thinking of cold weather and lots of snow. With that, they need seasonal employees and are hoping to hire up to 300 people in all. If you are someone that enjoys being outdoors they have positions available inside too.
Haunted Shack & Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Hosting Fall Festival This Month
Spooky season is officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than with a fun fall festival coming later this month! This is one of many fun activities in the Northland for the season. Now that Halloween is just a few short weeks away, it is acceptable to start...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
The Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk Is This Saturday In Carlton
It is time again for the 14th Annual Suicide Awareness Memorial Walk in Carlton. This walk is free and not a fundraiser it is a time to gather together to remember loved ones we have lost, and to bring awareness toward suicide prevention. Every year 150-200 people gather together for this very important event.
OPINION: Addition Of Drag Storytime At ‘Boo At The Zoo’ A Shining Example Of Duluth Inclusivity
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in an opinion piece on our website are specifically those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the station. Boo At The Zoo is happening in just a few short weeks and will run on 3 separate weekends...
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0