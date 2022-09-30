ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Many Sarasota County parks remain closed

Clamoring for some outdoor recreation time following days of being cooped up by Hurricane Ian?. Power outages and downed internet connections have you craving for a nice walk in a county nature park?. Uh, you might want to consider your plans. Lots of county parks are still out of order...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hermitage, Venice Theatre begin road to recovery

The damage is profound, but it isn’t irreparable. Two local arts organizations, the Venice Theatre and Hermitage Artist Retreat, were hit hard by Hurricane Ian and will face an extensive path to renovating their facilities. Murray Chase, the producing executive director of Venice Theatre, wants people to know that...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian

East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now

Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday

Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

All Manatee County residents have water service again

Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota mayor looks back on 'crazy' week of Hurricane Ian

As he sits at a street side table in downtown under a clear blue sky, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo can hardly imagine he would be there just 48 hours after the city experienced the impact of a Category 4 hurricane making landfall 90 miles to the south. It had been...
SARASOTA, FL

