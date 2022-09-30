Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO