Longboat Observer
Many Sarasota County parks remain closed
Clamoring for some outdoor recreation time following days of being cooped up by Hurricane Ian?. Power outages and downed internet connections have you craving for a nice walk in a county nature park?. Uh, you might want to consider your plans. Lots of county parks are still out of order...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County roadside debris cleanup begins Friday
County Administrator Scott Hopes said Tuesday morning that the first passes for pickup of debris piled on roadsides are set to begin Friday. The county is in the process of repairing the 1,600 signs, 750 of which were stop signs, that were down or leaning. He said the county has...
Longboat Observer
Hermitage, Venice Theatre begin road to recovery
The damage is profound, but it isn’t irreparable. Two local arts organizations, the Venice Theatre and Hermitage Artist Retreat, were hit hard by Hurricane Ian and will face an extensive path to renovating their facilities. Murray Chase, the producing executive director of Venice Theatre, wants people to know that...
Sarasota County community affected by levee break cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area. The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Longboat Observer
Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian
East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now
Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday
Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
Mysuncoast.com
Hidden River woman and her animals rescued from Myakka River floodwaters in Eastern Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There were some very terrifying moments for a Hidden River woman as she worked to save her animals. Susan Kucia fought the rising waters of the Myakka River flowing onto her property and into her home. “I could hear the water at 1 o’clock in the morning,...
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
fox13news.com
Dakin Dairy Farm loses 250 milk cows after Hurricane Ian hits Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - For years, Dakin Dairy Farm has been a point of pride for Manatee County's agricultural and ecotourism sectors – providing guided tours of the land and facilities housing 2,500 milk-producing cows. After Hurricane Ian, flooding has changed the landscape around the farm, near Myakka City,...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Longboat Observer
All Manatee County residents have water service again
Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
Florida River Submerges City After Breaking 110-Year-Old Flood Record
The Peace River in Arcadia crested at more than 25 feet. Parts of the inland city were still underwater days after Hurricane Ian passed.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota mayor looks back on 'crazy' week of Hurricane Ian
As he sits at a street side table in downtown under a clear blue sky, Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo can hardly imagine he would be there just 48 hours after the city experienced the impact of a Category 4 hurricane making landfall 90 miles to the south. It had been...
