ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 10

Troy Edison
3d ago

Let's hope this guy doesn't get elected , because if he does the great state of Texas will be just as bad as some of the other states. If he loses hopefully he will leave Texas.

Reply
5
Tom Van Dyke
3d ago

He lies... there's videos of beta saying he wants to take guns from law abiding citizens.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas. The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General

TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
KENS 5

Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.
TEXAS STATE
KENS 5

'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian

BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
FLORIDA STATE
KENS 5

Killeen music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community

KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community. In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
KENS 5

Second-grade teacher among victims of Minnesota plane crash

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Assault Weapon#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy