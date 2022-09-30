Read full article on original website
Trading Amazon Stock Into Next Week's Prime Sale
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has been a really interesting stock so far this year. And it is starting to show some resilience.
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets. On Tuesday, the European Parliament gave final approval to new rules that are expected to apply to small and medium-sized electronics beginning at the end of 2024. Larger devices such as laptops will fall under the rules beginning in the spring of 2026.
Maybe the Metaverse, NFTs Aren't the Next Big Things
For a few years seemingly everyone thought 3D television would become the next big thing. Networks raced to create 3D programming and while it all looked cool, it turned out that two dimensions were plenty for most people and 3D television essentially disappeared. You can make a next big thing...
