Read full article on original website
Related
WCBC Radio
Maryland car seat law takes effect Saturday
WTOP reports a law in Maryland about children’s car seats goes into effect Saturday. It aims to clear up some confusion about the type of car seat that should be used. “We want to keep our youngest children in the vehicle as safe as possible,” said Chrissy Nizer, the administrator of Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration. “If there’s a crash, being rear-facing is much more protection for them — and that’s why we encourage it up to age 2, and certainly as long as possible that the child is able to comfortably sit in that rear-facing seat.” Nizer said car seats can sometimes be a challenge.
WCBC Radio
Digital Asset Lending Platform BlockFi for Sales of Unregistered Securities
BALTIMORE, MD (September 30, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that a digital-asset financial services company, BlockFi Lending LLC (BlockFi), entered into a Consent Order with the Securities Division to settle offers and sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-bearing digital asset deposit accounts called BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs) to Maryland residents. As of December 31, 2021, BlockFi had 407,030 BIA investors in the US, of which more than 8,524 were Maryland residents.
Comments / 0