WTOP reports a law in Maryland about children’s car seats goes into effect Saturday. It aims to clear up some confusion about the type of car seat that should be used. “We want to keep our youngest children in the vehicle as safe as possible,” said Chrissy Nizer, the administrator of Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration. “If there’s a crash, being rear-facing is much more protection for them — and that’s why we encourage it up to age 2, and certainly as long as possible that the child is able to comfortably sit in that rear-facing seat.” Nizer said car seats can sometimes be a challenge.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO