Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport
Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’
Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson
The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted
The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
Big Party Planned This Weekend With Springhill Lumberjack Festival
In 1896, the Bodcaw Lumber Company opened up its sawmill operation with approximately fifty employees. Bodcaw also built twenty five homes for its sawmill workers in the area just west of the mill still referred to as "Sawmill Town." With the town's roots firmly planted in the timber industry of...
South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction
We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?
Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
Reddit User Asks, ‘What Don’t You Like About Shreveport?’
As you might expect, that particular thread on the local Shreveport Reddit page exploded!. Let me be clear, I'm a fan of Shreveport. I like living in northwest Louisiana. But does it have room for improvement? YES!. Reddit user u/Dry-Cost-945 posed the question three days ago saying that they were...
Bossier Arena Will Now Charge for Event Parking: Get Details Here
Brookshire Grocery Arena just announced big changes are a comin'. The facility will feature faster services at concessions, new Grab & Go Concessions, In-Seat Ordering, and Enhanced Bars, to name just a few. "Our goal is to keep Brookshire Grocery Arena the crown jewel of NWLA, which requires an investment...
Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again
If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan
Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
Desoto Sheriff Opens Range For Public To Sight In Deer Rifles
Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson will be opening the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office Rifle Range to public residents on two available dates in October. The Sheriff has reserved these two dates so that DeSoto Parish hunters will have an opportunity to sight in their rifles for hunting season. Is There...
Bossier Area Boil Advisory in Effect Due to Water Main Break
The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
