Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Sweet Brown Eyed Girl Wants to Come Home With You, Shreveport

Just look at those eyes! Sweet Molly is a Chiweenie and is looking for a family to call her own. Do you have room for 9 lbs of love? You can meet Molly today at Pet Savers Shreveport. She's up to date on her shots and her adoption fee is $150. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Haughton Night Out to Feature ‘Battle of the Badges’

Shreveport and Bossier and other towns all across Northwest Louisiana are preparing for our version of "National Night Out" tomorrow night, Tuesday, October 4. That includes the Town of Haughton, where residents, friends, family and others from the Haughton area will congregate at the Joe Delaney Park from 5:30 pm until 8:00 pm for all the activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Music To Your Mouth, Timmy's Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy. Other events scheduled include a Life Air landing, children's fingerprinting and a scavenger hunt.
HAUGHTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Brave Enough? Sleep In the Haunted Bride Room in Jefferson

The Historic Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, Texas Is Considered One of the Most Haunted Spots in East Texas. You have probably heard all the hair-raising stories about the historical hotel. My friends are quick to share all the eerie stories however none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary videos and stories that have been shared over the years.
JEFFERSON, TX
96.5 KVKI

Demolition at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Is Halted

The demolition work at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport has stopped for now. A Caddo District Court Judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order halting the demolition work. Friends of Fairgrounds Field sued the city of Shreveport asking a judge to stop the destruction of the complex. They want a permanent injunction and will take their arguments before judge Brady O’Callaghan during a hearing at 9:30 Thursday morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

South Caddo In For More Traffic Woes During Construction

We have complained about the condition of the horrific roads in Northwest Louisiana for several years, so I am guessing we should probably be overjoyed that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is involved in so many projects to fix those roads, but it seems more bittersweet than joyful.
CADDO PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year

The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

What Are You Eating at Red River Revel?

Get Ready for Downtown Shreveport Transforming Into a Party This Weekend. Like many people in the Ark-La-Tex, I can't wait for the amazing concerts that will take over Downtown Shreveport at Festival Plaza. Red River Revel isn't just a place to catch an amazing concert, you can eat every single craving under the sun. If you love art, jewelry, and good drinks paired with delicious food, Red River Revel is the place you need to be this weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Reddit User Asks, ‘What Don’t You Like About Shreveport?’

As you might expect, that particular thread on the local Shreveport Reddit page exploded!. Let me be clear, I'm a fan of Shreveport. I like living in northwest Louisiana. But does it have room for improvement? YES!. Reddit user u/Dry-Cost-945 posed the question three days ago saying that they were...
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Shooting Leads to City’s 40th Homicide of 2022

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left one man dead. This call came into dispatch around 9:18 p.m., Monday (10/3/22) from the Domino’s Pizza parking lot, which is located at 5604 Hearne Avenue. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Here Is Why the Waffle House Index Started Trending Again

If You Live in the South and Have Lived Through a Historic Weather Phenomenon You Know About the Waffle House Index. I first heard about the Waffle House Index when I experienced my first snowfall in Shreveport-Bossier. Were we really going to base how safe we felt off of a popular breakfast joint? Yes, we sure did.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan

Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Desoto Sheriff Opens Range For Public To Sight In Deer Rifles

Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson will be opening the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office Rifle Range to public residents on two available dates in October. The Sheriff has reserved these two dates so that DeSoto Parish hunters will have an opportunity to sight in their rifles for hunting season. Is There...
GRAND CANE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Area Boil Advisory in Effect Due to Water Main Break

The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers along Hilton Drive just north of I-20 and along and east of Airline Drive between Old Minden Road and I-20. At approximately 12:00 am COBC crews responded to a 12” water main break at the intersection of Airline Drive and I-20. The water main break was caused by a contractor performing work near a city water main. Currently, customers within this area are without water as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 12:00 pm.
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

