Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister
ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
Italy's regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 - ARERA
ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy's regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy's energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia's war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe.
Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Russian unemployment rate hits record low, economic data paints mixed picture
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.8% in August, but average nominal wages earned by Russians fell in month-on-month terms and weekly inflation returned, painting a mixed picture overall of the country's economic health.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
Euro zone's negative-yielding debt pile has almost disappeared
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The pile of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds is close to disappearing, Tradeweb showed on Monday, the latest sign that bond yields are firmly on an upward trajectory as major central banks ramp up rate hikes to contain inflation.
Inflation punches Wall Street again, ending knock-down quarter
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street and global stocks slumped further on Friday, with government bond yields and the dollar holding near recent peaks, as higher-than-expected inflation capped a nasty third quarter for world markets.
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
The pound’s crash will make inflation worse and push interest rates higher
London CNN Business — The UK government’s decision to implement the biggest tax cuts in 50 years while borrowing tens of billions of dollars to subsidize soaring energy costs this winter is a massive gamble that’s sent shockwaves through financial markets. Since Friday, when finance minister Kwasi...
financefeeds.com
China and U.S. in a further divide—while inflation and recession are raging
Pandemics and health crises, political tensions, war flashpoints popping up, Western sanctions on significant European and Asian economies, and grave tensions between nuclear powers all have had their toll on the financial markets worldwide. The rattling of current affairs and world politics does not seem to seize anytime soon. The...
Polish central bank seen hiking by 25 bps as CPI keeps rising: Reuters Poll
WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank is expected to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.00% on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed, as rising inflation forces policymakers to continue tightening despite the risks of an economic slowdown.
UK Economy Not Out Of Woods Despite Tax U-turn
Britain's debt-fuelled economy remains threatened by recession and the pound mired by trouble despite the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss performing a swift tax U-turn. Sterling was up slightly Monday, having recovered in recent days from a record dollar-low that followed the budget seen as benefitting the richest...
US News and World Report
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High 10%, Raising Pressure on ECB
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high that will reinforce expectations for another jumbo interest rate hike next month from the European Central Bank. Price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated from August's 9.1%, data from...
Turkey inflation hits new 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, data showed on Monday, still lower than forecast, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months.
IBTimes
OPEC+ Tipped To Make Big Cut In Oil Output
Major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to make this week their biggest output cut since the start of the Covid pandemic in efforts to buttress prices. Energy prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, pushing inflation to decades-high levels that have put pressure...
BBC
UK not in recession, new figures suggest
The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
