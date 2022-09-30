ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Italy forecasts recession as Meloni seeks economy minister

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's economy probably shrank in the third quarter and will keep contracting until mid-2023, according to Treasury forecasts that will make grim reading for Giorgia Meloni, the rightist leader expected to be named prime minister this month.
Matteo Salvini
Giorgia Meloni
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
#Inflation#European Union#Italy#Italian#Hicp Rrb#Treasury#Nord Stream
Europe
Germany
financefeeds.com

China and U.S. in a further divide—while inflation and recession are raging

Pandemics and health crises, political tensions, war flashpoints popping up, Western sanctions on significant European and Asian economies, and grave tensions between nuclear powers all have had their toll on the financial markets worldwide. The rattling of current affairs and world politics does not seem to seize anytime soon. The...
IBTimes

UK Economy Not Out Of Woods Despite Tax U-turn

Britain's debt-fuelled economy remains threatened by recession and the pound mired by trouble despite the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss performing a swift tax U-turn. Sterling was up slightly Monday, having recovered in recent days from a record dollar-low that followed the budget seen as benefitting the richest...
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High 10%, Raising Pressure on ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, a new record high that will reinforce expectations for another jumbo interest rate hike next month from the European Central Bank. Price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated from August's 9.1%, data from...
IBTimes

OPEC+ Tipped To Make Big Cut In Oil Output

Major oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to make this week their biggest output cut since the start of the Covid pandemic in efforts to buttress prices. Energy prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, pushing inflation to decades-high levels that have put pressure...
BBC

UK not in recession, new figures suggest

The UK's economy grew in the second quarter of this year, contrary to an initial reading which said it had shrunk, revised official data suggests. Economic output rose by 0.2% between April and June, revised up from a previous reading of -0.1%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It...
