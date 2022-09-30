Read full article on original website
300-acre Woodhavyn community planned along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road
Developer Shea Homes has purchased land for a 700-home community spanning 300 acres along Dobbin-Huffsmith Road north of Hardin Store Road in the Magnolia area, according to an Oct. 4 news release. The community, named Woodhavyn, is anticipated to begin home sales in late 2023. Woodtrace Boulevard, an extension from...
Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street
Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
Texas Transportation Commission pauses toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249, Grand Parkway
During its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to pause toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to...
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
Pearland Next Level Urgent Care adds 1,800 square feet to treat workplace injuries
The Pearland Next Level Urgent Care was expanded by 1,800 square feet for the treatment of workplace injuries. (Courtesy Next Level Urgent Care) At the end of September, Next Level Urgent Care finished expanding its clinic at 8325 Broadway St., Pearland, according to Director of Marketing Cheryl Bertrand. According to...
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS
North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
North Italia prepares for grand opening near The Woodlands Mall
North Italia is holding its grand opening Oct. 5. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Italian restaurant North Italia is preparing for its grand opening Oct. 5 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Renovations for the location began in March, and it takes the place of the former Brio Italian Grille, which...
One Medical expands to the Heights with new West 19th Street office
The new office will offer full laboratory services, check-ins for mental and physical health, COVID-19 care, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The sixth Houston-area location of primary care provider One Medical opened Oct. 4 in the Heights at 449 W. 19th St., Bldg. A, Houston,...
KHOU
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Lobit Park opening with upgrades Oct. 10
Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. (Courtesy city of League City) Lobit Park at 1901 E. FM 646 will open with new renovations as of Oct. 10. According to a League City press release, League City City Council earlier this...
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
TxDOT outlines revised scope of Hwy. 242 project in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 had voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Following discussion with residents and officials in The Woodlands, the Texas Department of Transportation revised the scope of a planned project to widen a portion of Hwy. 242.
Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive
A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash
HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Major closure of Tomball Tollway, Grand Parkway scheduled for Oct. 1-2
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the Tomball Tollway main lanes and the Grand Parkway eastbound main lanes from 7 a.m. Oct. 1 to 5 a.m. Oct. 2. (Courtesy Pexels) The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the Tomball...
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4....
Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center accommodating growth through remodeling
The Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center is updating its educational area to accommodate for its growth in business. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center at 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, is expanding its educational space to include three different rooms—Discovery, Wetlands and Wildlife. Each room will have scientific displays and interactive activities, according to a media release from the nature center.
AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH
Just after 8:15 Sunday night, a 32-year-old female left her job at Gringo’s Mexican Food on FM 2978 at West Lane. She attempted to cross FM 2978 from the east side to the west. It appeared she was going to the Retreat at Magnolia Apartments where she lived. A female driver in a Ford Fusion was northbound on FM 2978 in the right lane when the pedestrian stepped out and was struck. Magnolia Firefighters and MCHD Medics performed life-saving measures on the victim. She did not survive. As standard in all fatal crashes a field sobriety test or blood draw is done on the driver of the striking vehicle. DPS did field sobriety on the scene and the female showed no signs of impairment and no indications of distractions were found. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
