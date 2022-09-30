ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge North, TX

Work on Sixty Vines location in The Woodlands continues at Market Street

Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a Sixty Vines location at Market Street, 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. Market Street Marketing Director Noemi Gonzalez said the wine bar and restaurant is slated to open in December. Sixty Vines is taking the place of Jasper’s, which closed in February.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in their 30s seriously burned. They were stabilized on the scene by MCHD Medics and transported to a burn center in Houston. According to Montgomery County Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, there was a vapor release and a flash fire. Williams said that according to witnesses after the initial explosion there was about a thirty-foot column of flame coming out of the hole. However, gas workers were able to shut the line down before firefighters arrived. Williams said it was a larger line that services several homes. He said one victim has first and second-degree burns to his lower body. The other victim has first and second-degree burns to most of his body including respiratory involvement. Scattered on the scene were melted tools even a soft drink bottle that was near the driveway was melted. Along the side of the house, the gas meter was melted, and some burn marks on the new home next to the meter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FIRE CONTINUES TO BURN NEAR WILLIS

North Montgomery County Firefighters are on the scene of a large construction site fire just west of I-45 in Willis. Watch for slowing traffic on the freeway. There is a large column of smoke but crews are on the scene, no need to report it…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-continues-to-burn-near-willis/
WILLIS, TX
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around

HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Bay Area, including a new Tesla store

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Bay Area? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
MAJOR BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

At about 5:15 pm Saturday two pontoon boats crashed on Lake Conroe. Multiple victims were thrown into the water. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, Montgomery Fire, Conroe Fire, North Montgomery County Fire, and Texas Game Wardens responded. Units arrived on the scene with CPR in progress on one victim who was transported to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition. At least two others were transported to the hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the crash.
CONROE, TX
Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
I-10 westbound near Beltway 8 opens after overturned big rig crash

HOUSTON — Traffic on the East Freeway inbound at Beltway 8 is flowing again after an overturned big rig created travel headaches for several hours Monday morning. It's still not clear what led to the wreck, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., but crews needed almost eight hours to upright the truck and clean up the fuel spill before opening the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center accommodating growth through remodeling

The Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center is updating its educational area to accommodate for its growth in business. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center at 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, is expanding its educational space to include three different rooms—Discovery, Wetlands and Wildlife. Each room will have scientific displays and interactive activities, according to a media release from the nature center.
SPRING, TX
AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH

Just after 8:15 Sunday night, a 32-year-old female left her job at Gringo’s Mexican Food on FM 2978 at West Lane. She attempted to cross FM 2978 from the east side to the west. It appeared she was going to the Retreat at Magnolia Apartments where she lived. A female driver in a Ford Fusion was northbound on FM 2978 in the right lane when the pedestrian stepped out and was struck. Magnolia Firefighters and MCHD Medics performed life-saving measures on the victim. She did not survive. As standard in all fatal crashes a field sobriety test or blood draw is done on the driver of the striking vehicle. DPS did field sobriety on the scene and the female showed no signs of impairment and no indications of distractions were found. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
