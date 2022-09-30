ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway

Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
LAKEWAY, TX
roadtirement.com

Texas Hill Country’s Jester King Brewery

This is a post that Sher wrote back in February, 2020 just before we cut short our time as Winter Texans and headed back to Indiana before COVID struck. We just found this and somehow it never got published. So…Here it is. It was a special treat for us...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

National Taco Day At Chuy’s

Celebrate National Taco Day at Chuy’s with their world-famous tacos and drink specials all day! You can add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any entrée for just $1. They’ll also have $1 tequila floaters. Dress like a taco and post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay to receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The University Of Texas#Flamingo#Food Drink#American#Thai Tea#Austin Monitor#Texas Parks#Wildlife Magazine#Austin Arts
Houston Chronicle

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees

Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy