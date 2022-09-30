Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
West Austin chamber to host local dining, music at Concordia University
Taste of West Austin, a ticketed public event hosted by the West Austin Chamber of Commerce at Concordia University Texas will be inside Building B on campus Oct. 11 from 5-8 p.m. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) The West Austin Chamber of Commerce is joining with Concordia University Texas to host...
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
roadtirement.com
Texas Hill Country’s Jester King Brewery
This is a post that Sher wrote back in February, 2020 just before we cut short our time as Winter Texans and headed back to Indiana before COVID struck. We just found this and somehow it never got published. So…Here it is. It was a special treat for us...
BAE Systems opens new $150 million Austin, Texas facility, expanding innovation and manufacturing capabilities
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas – the latest step in a series of strategic facility investments across the country, including in Manchester, New Hampshire; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and, Huntsville, Alabama. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005114/en/ BAE Systems has opened its new $150 million engineering and production facility in Austin, Texas. (Credit: BAE Systems)
365thingsaustin.com
National Taco Day At Chuy’s
Celebrate National Taco Day at Chuy’s with their world-famous tacos and drink specials all day! You can add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any entrée for just $1. They’ll also have $1 tequila floaters. Dress like a taco and post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay to receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
7 Austin hotels with amazing pools for your next getaway
You can even book a day pass at these pools.
Houston Chronicle
It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.
ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
Eater
Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees
Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
City of Austin soliciting feedback on Bergstrom Trail design
The 6.5-mile project will provide a connection for the pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks, according to city officials. (Courtesy Austin Public Works Department) Austin’s Public Works Department is asking the community to weigh in on plans for a 6.5-mile urban trail in South Austin. The Bergstrom Trail will be...
Elon Musk company wants to dump millions of gallons of treated wastewater in Texas
A Musk-affiliated LLC has filed a request to dump 142,500 gallons per day near Bastrop.
Longhorn Mac Repair closing Georgetown location, making Pflugerville only location
Longhorn Mac Repair launched in 2011. (Courtesy Longhorn Mac Repair) After serving Georgetown for two years, Longhorn Mac Repair will close its doors at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 165, Georgetown, and consolidate all its technology work to its first location in Pflugerville. Longhorn Mac Repair opened in 2011 at...
Limited outdoor watering can resume in Cedar Park, Leander after pipeline repair
Residents in some Austin-area cities can resume outdoor watering on a limited schedule Monday, after it was completely restricted due to a pipeline repair.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin now the 5th most expensive large U.S. city for renters, rental company says
AUSTIN, Texas — On top of inflation and expensive gas in 2022, if you rent your home, you're probably feeling the financial strain. This is particularly true in the Texas capital. Rent prices all over the country have skyrocketed since August of 2021. The median national rental price in...
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Anantha Yoga Center introducing authentic yoga teaching to the Northwest Austin area
Vidhya Vasudevan opened Anantha Yoga Center to provide authentic yoga practice to children and adults in the community. (Courtesy Anantha Yoga Center) Anantha Yoga Center opened at 13091 Pond Springs Road, Ste 220, Austin, on Aug. 11. The yoga center offers yoga classes beneficial to physical, mental and emotional well-being...
