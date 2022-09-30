AccuWeather meteorologists say that some in the Pacific Northwest will experience temperatures more typical of August rather than October as near-record warmth arrives. After abnormal warmth overspread much of the West Coast early last week, more typical cool and wet conditions closed out the month of September in the Northwest. However, with the up-and-down temperatures often felt in fall, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that near-record high temperatures are likely over the next few days, with conditions feeling more like August than October for many in the Pacific Northwest.

