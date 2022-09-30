Read full article on original website
Related
At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire
So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
An 81-year-old was knocked off trail by the Mosquito fire. She's still hiking
Long-distance hiker Mary Davison was near Lake Tahoe when she had to change her route after smelling smoke from California's biggest wildfire of the year.
81-year-old hiker narrowly dodges California wildfire during coast-to-coast trek
"When I started this trail, I had no idea I would ever finish it. And now, I would like to."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Southern Resident Orca Pod Falls to Lowest Number in 46 Years
Only 73 southern resident orcas that live along the coast of Oregon, Washington and British Columbia remain as of July 1, according to the latest census from the Center for Whale Research. In the last year, three whales died — K21, K44 and L89. Meanwhile, two calves were born in...
Summerlike temperatures to challenge records in Pacific Northwest
AccuWeather meteorologists say that some in the Pacific Northwest will experience temperatures more typical of August rather than October as near-record warmth arrives. After abnormal warmth overspread much of the West Coast early last week, more typical cool and wet conditions closed out the month of September in the Northwest. However, with the up-and-down temperatures often felt in fall, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that near-record high temperatures are likely over the next few days, with conditions feeling more like August than October for many in the Pacific Northwest.
Four Washington state cities rank in the bottom half of best and worst places to retire
(The Center Square) – Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on this year’s best and worst places to retire. Four Washington state cities made the list, but all were in the bottom half of the 182 cities ranked. Seattle was Washington’s top-ranked city, coming in at No....
american-rails.com
Pacific Great Eastern Railway
British Columbia's largest railroad and Canada's third largest was the Pacific Great Eastern Railway of the early 20th century. The system languished for years as an incomplete, money-losing operation with a few hundred miles in service north of Vancouver. This changed after World War II when government funding helped expand...
Comments / 0